Continuing the Conversations from Parallels Summit 2013

As we wrote about before, we attended Parallels Summit in February where we hosted "Conversations with CloudFlare" - live video interviews with industry experts.

Below are highlights and video clips from five of those conversations. Tune in to hear the latest in mobile services, how hosting providers are expanding across the world, and what these companies are looking forward to in 2013.

When it comes to mobile, TuCows is giving AT&T and Verizon a run for their money with Ting. Elliot explains the benefits of Ting, what's new with their mobile service and why wifi on your phone is all the rage...

For 2013, Hostnet's application and POA program is really starting to take off. Listen in as Merjin discusses how they've grown and what new services they're bringing to their customers in 2013...

Providing an arrange of hosting services, ViUX is improving

performance and reliability for their customers and considers themselves a complete Parallels shop. One area they pride themselves on? Customer service...

Limestone Networks is in the business of mission critical data. Their infrastructure supports some of the most reliable data centers around. Their support motto? Simple. Solid. Superior.

Atomia is making it easier than ever to run a business. They focus on the automation and billing platform for hosting providers so businesses can focus on what they do best. Hear what Atomia is working on for 2013...