Salesloft Drift 침해가 Cloudflare와 고객에게 미친 영향
2025-09-02
지능형 위협 행위자인 GRUB1이 Salesloft의 Drift 챗봇과 Salesforce 간 연동을 악용하여 Cloudflare 및 다수 기업의 Salesforce 테넌트에 무단으로 액세스했습니다....
Chief Security Officer
Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer, joined Cloudflare in 2023. His role is to protect the company from sophisticated adversaries, and stay ahead in today’s threat landscape. He also oversees CloudforceOne (Cloudflare’s threat intelligence, research & operations team) and acts as “Customer Zero", to help accelerate innovation across Cloudflare’s products. Grant is a seven-time CSO with experience across the financial services industry at HSBC and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as at a Fortune 500 critical infrastructure company, an online trading organization and organization in the gaming space. Grant is a CPA and CISSP, and holds a Master's in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Southern Methodist University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/grantbourzikas/
2025-09-02
지능형 위협 행위자인 GRUB1이 Salesloft의 Drift 챗봇과 Salesforce 간 연동을 악용하여 Cloudflare 및 다수 기업의 Salesforce 테넌트에 무단으로 액세스했습니다....
2025-03-16
다음 주에는 사이버 보안의 최신 동향을 논의하고, 신제품 및 파트너십을 발표하며, 최신 Cloudflare 기술을 선보일 예정입니다. Security Week 2025에 오신 것을 환영합니다!...
2024-03-03
Cloudflare의 최고 보안 책임자가 2024 Security Week를 맞이하여 지난 한 해 동안의 위협, 보안 사고, 글로벌 CISO 우선순위 및 우려 사항에 대한 인사이트를 공유합니다...
2024-02-01
2023년 11월 23일 추수감사절 당일, Cloudflare에서는 자체 호스팅되는 Atlassian 서버에서 위협 행위자를 감지했습니다. 저희 보안팀에서는 즉시 조사를 시작하여 위협 행위자의 액세스를 차단했으며, 이 사건으로 인해 Cloudflare 고객 데이터나 시스템이 영향을 받지는 않았습니다...
2023-10-20
2023년 10월 18일 수요일, 우리 시스템에서 Okta로 역추적할 수 있는 공격이 발견되었습니다. 신속하게 대응한 덕분에 이 이벤트로 인해 Cloudflare 고객 정보나 시스템에 영향이 미치지 않았음을 확인했습니다...
2023-10-10
“HTTP/2 Rapid Reset” 공격은 HTTP/2 프로토콜의 약점을 이용하여 거대 하이퍼 볼류메트릭 DDoS 공격을 생성합니다. Cloudflare는 최근 몇 달간 이런 빗발치는 공격을 완화하였는데, 그중에는 이전에 우리가 목격한 규모보다 3배 더 큰 공격도 있었습니다...