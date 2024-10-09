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Grant Bourzikas

Grant Bourzikas

Chief Security Officer

Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer, joined Cloudflare in 2023. His role is to protect the company from sophisticated adversaries, and stay ahead in today’s threat landscape. He also oversees CloudforceOne (Cloudflare’s threat intelligence, research & operations team) and acts as “Customer Zero", to help accelerate innovation across Cloudflare’s products. Grant is a seven-time CSO with experience across the financial services industry at HSBC and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as at a Fortune 500 critical infrastructure company, an online trading organization and organization in the gaming space. Grant is a CPA and CISSP, and holds a Master's in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Southern Methodist University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/grantbourzikas/

2023년 추수감사절 보안 사고

2024-02-01

보안

2023년 11월 23일 추수감사절 당일, Cloudflare에서는 자체 호스팅되는 Atlassian 서버에서 위협 행위자를 감지했습니다. 저희 보안팀에서는 즉시 조사를 시작하여 위협 행위자의 액세스를 차단했으며, 이 사건으로 인해 Cloudflare 고객 데이터나 시스템이 영향을 받지는 않았습니다...