Grant Bourzikas

Chief Security Officer

Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer, joined Cloudflare in 2023. His role is to protect the company from sophisticated adversaries, and stay ahead in today’s threat landscape. He also oversees CloudforceOne (Cloudflare’s threat intelligence, research & operations team) and acts as “Customer Zero", to help accelerate innovation across Cloudflare’s products. Grant is a seven-time CSO with experience across the financial services industry at HSBC and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as at a Fortune 500 critical infrastructure company, an online trading organization and organization in the gaming space. Grant is a CPA and CISSP, and holds a Master's in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Southern Methodist University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/grantbourzikas/