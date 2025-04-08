"Just use Vite”… with the Workers runtime

5 min read

Today, we are announcing the 1.0 release of the Cloudflare Vite plugin, as well as official support for React Router v7!

Over the past few years, Vite ’s meteoric rise has seen it become one of the most popular build tools for web development, with a large ecosystem and vibrant community. The Cloudflare Vite plugin brings the Workers runtime right into its beating heart! Previously, the Vite dev server would always run your server code in Node.js, even if you were deploying to Cloudflare Workers. By using the new Environment API , released experimentally in Vite 6 , your Worker code can now run inside the native Cloudflare Workers runtime ( workerd ). This means that the dev server matches the production behavior as closely as possible, and provides confidence as you develop and deploy your applications.

Vite 6 includes the most significant changes to Vite’s architecture since its inception and unlocks many new possibilities for the ecosystem. Fundamental to this is the Environment API, which enables the Vite dev server to interact with any number of custom runtime environments. This means that it is now possible to run server code in alternative JavaScript runtimes, such as our own workerd.

We are grateful to have collaborated closely with the Vite team on its design and implementation. When you see first-hand the thoughtful and generous way in which they go about their work, it’s no wonder that Vite and its ecosystem are in such great shape!

Vite 6 with a Cloudflare Worker environment

Here you can see how it all fits together. The user views a page in the browser (1), which triggers a request to the Vite Dev Server (2). Vite processes the request, resolving, loading, and transforming source files into modules that are added to the client and Worker environments. The client modules are downloaded to the browser to be run as client-side JavaScript, and the Worker modules are sent to the Cloudflare Workers runtime to handle server-side requests. The request is handled by the Worker (3 and 4) and the Vite Dev Server returns the response to the browser (5), which displays the result to the user (6).

Single-page applications

Vite has become the go-to choice for developing single-page applications ( SPAs ), whether your preferred frontend framework is React , Vue , Svelte , or one of many others.

Create a new app

Let’s try out the new Cloudflare Vite plugin by creating a new React SPA using the create-cloudflare CLI.

npm create cloudflare@latest my-react-app -- --framework=react --platform=workers

This command runs create-vite and then makes the necessary changes to incorporate the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

Using the button below, you can also create a React SPA project on Cloudflare Workers, connected to a git repository of your choice, configured with Cloudflare Workers Builds to automatically deploy, and set up to use the new Vite plugin for local development.

If you would instead like to update an existing Vite SPA project in the same way, you can follow these two steps:

Add the @cloudflare/vite-plugin dependency to the list of plugins:

import { defineConfig } from "vite"; import react from "@vitejs/plugin-react"; import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin"; // https://vite.dev/config/ export default defineConfig({ plugins: [react(), cloudflare()], });

Add a wrangler.jsonc configuration file alongside your Vite config:

{ "$schema": "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json", "name": "my-react-app", "compatibility_date": "2025-04-01", "assets": { "not_found_handling": "single-page-application", }, }

For a purely front-end application, the Cloudflare plugin integrates the Vite dev server with Workers Assets to ensure that settings such as html_handling and not_found_handling behave the same way as they do in production. This is just the beginning, however. The real magic happens when you add a Worker backend that is seamlessly integrated into your development and deployment workflow.

Develop the app

To see this in action, start the Vite development server, which will run your Worker in the Cloudflare Workers runtime:

npm run dev

In your browser, click the first displayed button a few times to increment the counter. This is a classic SPA running JavaScript in your browser. Next, click the second button to fetch the response from the API. Notice that it displays Name from API is: Cloudflare . This is making an API request to a Cloudflare Worker running inside Vite.

Have a look at api/index.ts . This file contains a Worker that is invoked for any request not matching a static asset. It returns a JSON response if the pathname starts with /api/ .

Edit api/index.ts by changing the name it returns to ’Cloudflare Workers’ and save your changes. If you click the second button in the browser again, it will now display the new name while preserving the previously set counter value. Vite tracked your changes and updated the Worker environment without affecting the client environment. With Vite and the Cloudflare plugin, you can iterate on the client and server parts of your app together, without losing UI state between edits.

The Cloudflare Vite integration doesn’t end with the dev server. vite build outputs the client and server parts of your application with a single command. vite preview allows you to preview your build output in the Workers runtime prior to deployment. Finally, wrangler deploy recognises that you have generated a Vite build and deploys your application directly without any additional bundling.

React Router v7

While Vite began its life primarily as a build tool for single-page applications, it has since become the foundation for the current generation of full-stack frameworks. Astro , Qwik , React Router , SvelteKit and others have all adopted Vite, drawing on its development server, build pipeline, and phenomenal developer experience. In addition to working with the Vite team on the Environment API, we have also partnered closely with the Remix team on their adoption of Vite Environments. Today, we are announcing first-class support for React Router v7 (the successor to Remix) in the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

You can use the create-cloudflare CLI to create a new React Router application configured with the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

npm create cloudflare@latest my-react-router-app -- --framework=react-router

Run npm run dev to start the dev server. You can also try building ( npm run build ), previewing ( npm run preview ), and deploying ( npm run deploy) your application.

Have a look at the code below, taken from workers/app.ts . This is the file referenced in the main field in wrangler.jsonc:

const requestHandler = createRequestHandler( () => import("virtual:react-router/server-build"), import.meta.env.MODE ); export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return requestHandler(request, { cloudflare: { env, ctx }, }); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler<CloudflareEnvironment>;

This single file defines your Worker at both dev and build time and puts you in full control. No more build-time adapters! Notice how the env and ctx are passed down directly in the request handler. These are then accessible in your loaders and actions, which are running inside the Workers runtime along with the rest of your server code. You can add other exports to this file to suit your needs and then reference them in your Worker config. Want to add a Durable Object or a Workflow ? Go for it!

This will be the first in a series of full-stack frameworks to be supported and we look forward to continuing discussion and collaboration with a range of teams over the coming months. If you are a framework contributor looking to improve integration with Cloudflare and/or the Vite Environment API, then please feel free to explore the code and reach out on GitHub or Discord .

Workers

While this post has focused thus far on using Vite to build web applications, the Cloudflare plugin enables you to use Vite to build anything you can build with Workers. The full Cloudflare Developer Platform is supported, including KV , D1 , Service Bindings , RPC , Durable Objects , Workflows , Workers AI , etc. In fact, in most cases, taking an existing Worker and developing it with Vite is as simple as following these two steps:

Install the dependencies:

npm install –save-dev vite @cloudflare/vite-plugin

And add a Vite config:

// vite.config.ts import { defineConfig } from "vite"; import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin"; export default defineConfig({ plugins: [cloudflare()], });

That’s it! By default, the plugin will look for a wrangler.json , wrangler.jsonc , or wrangler.toml config file in the root of your Vite project. By using Vite, you can draw on its rich ecosystem of plugins and integrations and easily customize your build output.

Wrapping up

In 2024, we announced getPlatformProxy() as a way to access Cloudflare bindings from development servers running in Node. At the end of that post, we imagined a future where it would instead be possible to develop directly in the Workers runtime. This would eliminate the many subtle ways that development and production behavior could differ. Today, that future is a reality, and we can’t wait for you to try it out!

Start a new project with our React Router, React, or Vue templates using the create-cloudflare CLI, use the “Deploy to Cloudflare” button below, or try adding @cloudflare/vite-plugin to your existing Vite applications. We’re excited to see what you build!