Introducing Real World Serverless - Practical advice on how to use Cloudflare Workers

09/09/2018

2 min read

We’re getting the best minds on serverless technology from Cloudflare together to lead a series of talks on practical use cases for Cloudflare Workers. Join any of these six global talks for stories of how companies and developers are using serverless in the real world.

San Francisco - London - Austin - Singapore - Sydney - Melbourne

Want a Real World Serverless event in your city? Interested in sharing your stories and experience deploying serverless apps in production? Email [email protected] and let’s put something together.

Check out the event details and register through the Eventbrite links below.

Real World Serverless - San Francisco

Golden Gate Bridge, California
Photo by Tim Foster / Unsplash

Sept 11th, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm
In partnership with Serverless Meetup
Location: Heavybit - 325 9th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

View Event Details & Register Here »

Real World Serverless - London

London Tower Bridge taken under white clouds during daytime
Photo by Robert Tudor / Unsplash

Sept 18th, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm
Location: Cloudflare London - 25 Lavington St, Second floor SE1 0NZ London

View Event Details & Register Here »

Real World Serverless - Austin

building with woman artwork
Photo by Cosmic Timetraveler / Unsplash

October 2nd, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm
In partnership with ATX Serverless Meetup
Location: Downtown Austin

View Event Details & Register Here »

Real World Serverless - Singapore

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore hotel during daytime
Photo by Jacob Peters-Lehm / Unsplash

October 11th, 2018, 6:30pm-8:30pm
Location: Cloudflare Singapore - 120 Robinson Road, #15-01 (McCallum Street) Singapore 068913

View Event Details & Register Here »

Real World Serverless - Sydney

Sydney Opera House, Australia
Photo by Simon Rae / Unsplash

October 15th, 2018, 6:30pm-8:30pm
Location: Tank Stream Labs - Bridge Street, Level 3, 17 - 19 Bridge St Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia

View Event Details & Register Here »

Real World Serverless - Melbourne

time-lapse photography of vehicles passing by the brown and green building structure under gray clouds
Photo by Kieren Andrews / Unsplash

October 17th, 2018, 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: Hub Southern Cross, 696 Bourke St, Melbourne, VIC 3000

View Event Details & Register Here »

Cloudflare WorkersServerlessCloudflare MeetupsDevelopersJavaScriptDeveloper Platform

