Introducing Real World Serverless - Practical advice on how to use Cloudflare Workers

We’re getting the best minds on serverless technology from Cloudflare together to lead a series of talks on practical use cases for Cloudflare Workers. Join any of these six global talks for stories of how companies and developers are using serverless in the real world.

San Francisco - London - Austin - Singapore - Sydney - Melbourne

Want a Real World Serverless event in your city? Interested in sharing your stories and experience deploying serverless apps in production? Email [email protected] and let’s put something together.

Real World Serverless - San Francisco

Photo by Tim Foster / Unsplash

Sept 11th, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm

In partnership with Serverless Meetup

Location: Heavybit - 325 9th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Real World Serverless - London

Photo by Robert Tudor / Unsplash

Sept 18th, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Location: Cloudflare London - 25 Lavington St, Second floor SE1 0NZ London

Real World Serverless - Austin

Photo by Cosmic Timetraveler / Unsplash

October 2nd, 2018, 6:00pm-9:00pm

In partnership with ATX Serverless Meetup

Location: Downtown Austin

Real World Serverless - Singapore

October 11th, 2018, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Location: Cloudflare Singapore - 120 Robinson Road, #15-01 (McCallum Street) Singapore 068913

Real World Serverless - Sydney

Photo by Simon Rae / Unsplash

October 15th, 2018, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Location: Tank Stream Labs - Bridge Street, Level 3, 17 - 19 Bridge St Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia

Real World Serverless - Melbourne

Photo by Kieren Andrews / Unsplash

October 17th, 2018, 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: Hub Southern Cross, 696 Bourke St, Melbourne, VIC 3000

