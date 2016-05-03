Dan Kaminsky Will Be Taking Your Questions At Our DNS Meetup Next Week In San Francisco

1 min read

Our last DNS meetup was a packed house with Paul Mockapetris, the original inventor of DNS. We learned why DNS answers have a question count but always only one question, why underscores aren’t allowed in domain names, and the history of how DNS came to be.

Our next meetup is with the infamous Dan Kaminsky –– there’s even a DNS attack named after him, the Kaminsky attack. Dan is known for his work finding a core flaw in the Internet, and then leading the charge to repair it. He is an invited expert to the W3C, the guiding organization for the Web, and co-founded the cybersecurity firm White Ops. He is even one of the seven "key shareholders" able to restore the Internet's Domain Name System if necessary.

We’ll cover how Dan discovered the Kaminsky attack, the future of DNS and privacy, how to secure email with DNS, and what are the policy implications of governments allowing DNS blocking. It’s going to be a really great event - we can’t wait to see you there. The meetup is at Gandi’s headquarters: 121 2nd Street, San Francisco at 6PM PST on Tuesday, May 10th, 2016. To claim your spot, RSVP here. If you’re interested in watching the livestream, we’ll post the link on the meetup page closer to the event.