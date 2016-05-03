Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Dan Kaminsky Will Be Taking Your Questions At Our DNS Meetup Next Week In San Francisco

05/04/2016

1 min read

Our last DNS meetup was a packed house with Paul Mockapetris, the original inventor of DNS. We learned why DNS answers have a question count but always only one question, why underscores aren’t allowed in domain names, and the history of how DNS came to be.

Our next meetup is with the infamous Dan Kaminsky –– there’s even a DNS attack named after him, the Kaminsky attack. Dan is known for his work finding a core flaw in the Internet, and then leading the charge to repair it. He is an invited expert to the W3C, the guiding organization for the Web, and co-founded the cybersecurity firm White Ops. He is even one of the seven "key shareholders" able to restore the Internet's Domain Name System if necessary.

We’ll cover how Dan discovered the Kaminsky attack, the future of DNS and privacy, how to secure email with DNS, and what are the policy implications of governments allowing DNS blocking. It’s going to be a really great event - we can’t wait to see you there. The meetup is at Gandi’s headquarters: 121 2nd Street, San Francisco at 6PM PST on Tuesday, May 10th, 2016. To claim your spot, RSVP here. If you’re interested in watching the livestream, we’ll post the link on the meetup page closer to the event.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
DNSMeetUpCloudflare MeetupsEventsReliability

Follow on X

Dani Grant|@thedanigrant
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

June 24, 2019 1:00 PM

Join Cloudflare & Moz at our next meetup, Serverless in Seattle!

Cloudflare is organizing a meetup in Seattle on Tuesday, June 25th and we hope you can join. We’ll be bringing together members of the developers community and Cloudflare users for an evening of discussion about serverless compute and the infinite number of use cases for deploying code at the edge. ...

Serverless, Cloudflare Workers, Cloudflare Workers KV, JavaScript, Programming, Developers, Cloudflare Meetups, MeetUp, Events, Developer Platform 

May 18, 2019 12:01 AM

Join Cloudflare & Yandex at our Moscow meetup! Присоединяйтесь к митапу в Москве!

Are you based in Moscow? Cloudflare is partnering with Yandex to produce a meetup this month in Yandex's Moscow headquarters. We would love to invite you to join us to learn about the newest in the Internet industry. ...

Developers, Russia, Cloudflare Meetups, MeetUp, Events, Partners, Cloudflare Workers, Developer Platform 