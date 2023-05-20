Launching our new Open Source Software Sponsorships Program

1 min read

In 2018, we first launched our Open Source Software Sponsorships program, and since then, we've been listening to your feedback, and realized that it's time to introduce a fresh and enhanced version of the program that's more inclusive and better addresses the needs of the OSS community.

Previously, our sponsorship focused on engineering tools, but we're excited to announce that we've now opened it to include any non-profit and open source projects.

Program criteria and eligibility

To qualify for our Open Source Sponsorship Program, projects must be open source and meet the following criteria:

Operate on a non-profit basis. Include a link back to our home page.

Please keep in mind that this program isn't intended for event sponsorships, but rather for project-based support.

As part of our sponsorship program, we offer the following benefits to projects:

Free Cloudflare Pro Plan zone upgrade.

Access to requested products (subject to the approval of the product team).

Additional resources and support through our community forums and Discord server.

Can Cloudflare help your open source project be successful and sustainable? Fill out the application form to submit your project for review, and please share this so that more open source projects can be supported by Cloudflare.