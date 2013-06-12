CloudFlare will be at HostingCon 2013 in Full Force

2 min read

The CloudFlare team will be at HostingCon 2013 in Austin next week. This is our third year at the show and we have a lot of things in store for partners.

Here's a sneak peek:

Complimentary limousine transfers from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the Hilton Austin hotel on Sunday, June 16th. Reserve your spot today!

New CloudFlare tshirts

Live music to supercharge your day during breakfast each morning

Charging stations at our booth (#523) to keep your devices supercharged

Bigger and better Nerf Railguns. There is limited quantity, so be sure to visit us at booth #523 to get your Railgun



CloudFlare Railguns ready for HostingCon 2013

We are looking forward to connecting with our current partners and meeting new partners at the show. If you are already a CloudFlare Certified Partner, be sure to stop by and introduce yourself. If you are not a partner yet, stop by to learn more about how CloudFlare can reduce your server load, improve the performance of your network, block spammers, botnets and other web threats, and provide DDOS protection. More details about the CloudFlare Certified Partner program here.

Here's where the CloudFlare team will be all week:

Sunday, June 16th

Limo transfers from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the Hilton Austin Hotel.

Registration is still open, reserve your spot now!

Monday, June 17th

7:45am-8:45am: CloudFlare sponsored breakfast located in the Level 4, Ballroom D Foyer - Live music by Alternator Jones

5:00pm onwards: Come find the CloudFlare team at the welcome reception!

Tuesday, June 18th

7:45am-8:45am: CloudFlare sponsored breakfast located in the Level 4, Ballroom D Foyer - Live music by Jackie Venson

12:00pm-4:00pm: CloudFlare is in Exhibit Hall 4 at booth #523

4:00pm-6:30pm: Visit our booth during the exhibit hall happy hour for a beverage and to supercharge your mobile phone!

Wednesday, July 18th

8:00am-10:00am: CloudFlare sponsored breakfast located in the Level 4, Ballroom D Foyer - Live music by Sean Evan

9:00am-9:45am: Our co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince will be speaking on the IPv6 panel discussion "Now is the Time for IPv6" in room #18D

9:00-9:45am: Maria Karaivanova and John Roberts from CloudFlare will be co-hosting a talk on partnerships, "Strategies for Successful Partnerships" in room #16

12:00-4:00pm: CloudFlare is in Exhibit Hall 4 at Booth #523

Connect with us on Twitter during the event to find out where we are and what's coming up next:

#hostingcon, @hostingcon, @CloudFlare

See you in Austin!