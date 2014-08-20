CloudFlare Heads to HostingCon 2012

2 min read

CloudFlare is going to be at HostingCon 2012 in Boston from Sunday, July 15th to Wednesday, July 18th. We are excited to see our current partners and meet potential new partners at the show! Our team is looking forward to an extremely busy conference and we have several fun events planned, including complimentary limousine service between Boston Logan International Airport and the Boston Sheraton Hotel, a daily CloudFlare hosted breakfast, an exhibit booth and of course, attending all of the parties.

If you are already one of our certified hosting provider partners, be sure to stop by and introduce yourself. We will have CloudFlare t-shirts and some mystery goodies to celebrate the launch of Railgun. If you are not a partner yet, stop by to learn more about how CloudFlare can save you server and bandwidth resources, provide DDOS protection, IPv6 compatibility and much more.

Our schedule for the week is as follows:

Sunday, July 15th

Limo transfers from Boston Logan International Airport to the Boston Sheraton Hotel.

Registration is now closed for the limos, however, if you send an email to [email protected] with your flight number, airline and time of arrival, we will try to accommodate you.

Monday, July 16th

8am-10am: CloudFlare sponsored breakfast in Room #312

11am-12pm: Our co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince speaks on Railgun in the 3rd level meeting rooms

5pm onwards: Come and find the CloudFlare team at the welcome reception!

Tuesday, July 17th

8am-10am: CloudFlare sponsored breakfast in Room #312

11:30am onwards:CloudFlare is in the Exhibit Hall at Booth #809.

1pm-6pm: Conversations with CloudFlare - We will be conducting live video interviews with thought leaders within the hosting industry, including founders and executives.

3:30pm: Our co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince will be speaking on the DDoS panel discussion "Technology Strategies and Practices for Defending Against DDoS Attacks"in the 3rd level meeting rooms

Wednesday, July 18th

8am-10am: CloudFlare sponsored breakfast in Room #312

11:30am onwards: CloudFlare is in the Exhibit Hall at Booth #809.

Connect with us on Twitter during the event to find out where we are and what's coming up next:

#hostingcon, @hostingcon, @CloudFlare

See you next week in Boston!