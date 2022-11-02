Evan Johnson

Cloudflare is not affected by the OpenSSL vulnerabilities CVE-2022-3602 and CVE-2022-3786
11/02/2022
Information on CVE-2022-3602 and CVE-2022-3786, and why Cloudflare was not impacted...
09/29/2022
Adopting a phishing resistant second factor, like a YubiKey with FIDO2, is the number one way to prevent phishing attacks. Cloudflare has used phishing resistant second factors only since February 2021, and these were the steps we took to accomplish that....
05/06/2022
The Cloudflare Bug Bounty has resulted in numerous security improvements to Cloudflare Pages...
03/18/2022
Cloudflare is committed to bolstering our security posture with best-in-class solutions — which is why we often turn to our own products as any other Cloudflare customer would....
03/28/2020
Rewind to 2015. Back then, as with many other companies, all of Cloudflare’s internally-hosted applications were reached via a hardware-based VPN. ...
10/25/2019
If your organization uses SSH public keys, it’s entirely possible you have already lost one. There is a file sitting in a backup or on a former employees computer which grants the holder access to your infrastructure....
02/16/2017
Since the very beginning, Cloudflare has offered two-factor authentication with Authy, and starting today we are expanding your options to keep your account safe with Google Authenticator and any Time-based One Time Password (TOTP) app of your choice....