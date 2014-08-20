App a Day #13 - CDNJS Selections for Legacy Browser Support

CDNJS Selections
CDNJS Selections is a few carefully selected scripts from the full CDNJS collection, which is now hosted on CloudFlare's global CDN.
To demonstrate the utility of this open-source repository, today's CloudFlare App is CDNJS Selections, where a click installs the selected JavaScript libraries on your site.
Five Easy Pieces
CDNJS has a wide range of community-driven projects in its peer-reviewed, open source repository. We're highlighting five which make the challenge of legacy browsers less frustrating for site owners.
- Modernizr
- Google Chrome Frame
- Flexie
- CSS3 Finalize
- JSON2
Add any or all of these free scripts to your site with the CDNJS Selections App, without making a code change.