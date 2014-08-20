App a Day #13 - CDNJS Selections for Legacy Browser Support

0 min read

CDNJS Selections

CDNJS Selections is a few carefully selected scripts from the full CDNJS collection, which is now hosted on CloudFlare's global CDN.

To demonstrate the utility of this open-source repository, today's CloudFlare App is CDNJS Selections, where a click installs the selected JavaScript libraries on your site.

Five Easy Pieces

CDNJS has a wide range of community-driven projects in its peer-reviewed, open source repository. We're highlighting five which make the challenge of legacy browsers less frustrating for site owners.

Modernizr

Google Chrome Frame

Flexie

CSS3 Finalize

JSON2

Add any or all of these free scripts to your site with the CDNJS Selections App, without making a code change.