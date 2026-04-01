Our ongoing commitment to privacy for the 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver

3 min read

Exactly 8 years ago today, we launched the 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver , with the intention to build the world’s fastest resolver — and the most private one. We knew that trust is everything for a service that handles the "phonebook of the Internet." That’s why, at launch, we made a unique commitment to publicly confirm that we are doing what we said we would do with personal data. In 2020, we hired an independent firm to check our work , instead of just asking you to take our word for it. We shared our intention to update such examinations in the future. We also called on other providers to do the same, but, as far as we are aware, no other major public resolver has had their DNS privacy practices independently examined.

At the time of the 2020 review, the 1.1.1.1 resolver was less than two years old, and the purpose of the examination was to prove our systems made good on all the commitments we made about how our 1.1.1.1 resolver functioned, even commitments that did not impact personal data or user privacy.

Since then, Cloudflare’s technology stack has grown significantly in both scale and complexity. For example, we built an entirely new platform that powers our 1.1.1.1 resolver and other DNS systems. So we felt it was vital to review our systems, and our 1.1.1.1 resolver privacy commitments in particular, once again with a rigorous and independent review.

Today, we are sharing the results of our most recent privacy examination by the same Big 4 accounting firm. Its independent examination is available on our compliance page .

Following the conclusion of the 2024 calendar year, we began our comprehensive process of collecting and preparing evidence for our independent auditors. The examination took several months and required many teams across Cloudflare to provide supporting evidence of our privacy controls in action. After the independent auditors' completion of the examination, we're pleased to share the final report, which provides assurance that our commitments were met: our systems are as private as promised. Most importantly, our core privacy guarantees for the 1.1.1.1 resolver remain unchanged and confirmed by independent review:

Cloudflare will not sell or share public resolver users’ personal data with third parties or use personal data from the public resolver to target any user with advertisements.

Cloudflare will only retain or use what is being asked, not information that will identify who is asking it.

Source IP addresses are anonymized and deleted within 25 hours.

We also want to be transparent about two points. First: as we explained in our 2020 blog announcing the results of our previous examination , randomly sampled network packets (at most 0.05% of all traffic, including the querying IP address of 1.1.1.1 public resolver users) are used solely for network troubleshooting and attack mitigation.

Second, the scope of this examination focuses exclusively on our privacy commitments. Back in 2020, our first examination reviewed all of our representations, not only our privacy commitments but our description of how we would handle anonymized transaction and debug log data (“Public Resolver Logs”) for the legitimate operation of our Public Resolver and research purposes. Over time, our uses of this data to do things like power Cloudflare Radar , which was released after our initial 1.1.1.1 examination, have changed how we treat those logs, even though there is no impact on personal information or personal privacy.

As we noted with the first review 6 years ago : we’ve never wanted to know what individuals do on the Internet, and we’ve taken technical steps to ensure we can’t. At Cloudflare, we believe privacy should be the default. By proactively undergoing these independent examinations, we hope to set a standard for the rest of the industry. We believe every user, whether they are browsing the web directly or deploying an AI agent on their behalf, deserves an Internet that doesn't track their movement. And further, Cloudflare steadfastly stands behind the commitment in our Privacy Policy that we will not combine any information collected from DNS queries to the 1.1.1.1 resolver with any other Cloudflare or third-party data in any way that can be used to identify individual end users.