Christiaan Smits

Cloudflare 如何倡导更好的互联网
2022-12-16
在这篇博客中，我们概述了我们如何在与政府和监管者打交道的过程中，在公司运营所在多个辖区内倡导更好的互联网...
Brussels
Spent over two decades in public affairs at EU level in Brussels, across a range of sectors. Dutch, and quite straightforward, but by now hopefully international enough to be diplomatic as well ;)
2022-12-16
在这篇博客中，我们概述了我们如何在与政府和监管者打交道的过程中，在公司运营所在多个辖区内倡导更好的互联网...
2022-12-13
一些资源不足的组织对全球社区的基本运转至关重要，却面临无情的网络攻击，威胁到健康、安全和安全性的基本需求。Cloudflare 的使命是帮助构建更好的互联网。从 2022 年 12 月 13 日起，我们将为这些脆弱的基础设施免费提供没有时间限制的企业级 Zero Trust 网络安全解决方案，为其提供支持...