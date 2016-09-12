Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Welcoming Sir Tim Berners-Lee to the CloudFlare Internet Summit

09/13/2016

1 min read

This Thursday, September 15, we are holding our second Internet Summit at our offices in San Francisco. We have a fascinating lineup of speakers covering policy, technology, privacy, and business.

We are very pleased to announce that Sir Tim Berners-Lee will be our special guest in a fireside chat session.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Twenty-five years ago, Sir Tim laid the foundations of our modern web-connected society; first, in 1989, with his proposal outlining his idea for the Web and then by developing HTML, the first web pages, browser, and server.

He has continued this work through the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C)  and World Wide Web Foundation and we are delighted that he will be on stage with us to talk about the web's history, expanding the web to truly reach everyone on Earth, and privacy and freedom of expression online.

If you would like to attend the Summit and hear Sir Tim and the other great speakers, sign up here.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
EventsInternet Summit

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts