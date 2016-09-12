Welcoming Sir Tim Berners-Lee to the CloudFlare Internet Summit

1 min read

This Thursday, September 15, we are holding our second Internet Summit at our offices in San Francisco. We have a fascinating lineup of speakers covering policy, technology, privacy, and business.

We are very pleased to announce that Sir Tim Berners-Lee will be our special guest in a fireside chat session.

Twenty-five years ago, Sir Tim laid the foundations of our modern web-connected society; first, in 1989, with his proposal outlining his idea for the Web and then by developing HTML, the first web pages, browser, and server.

He has continued this work through the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and World Wide Web Foundation and we are delighted that he will be on stage with us to talk about the web's history, expanding the web to truly reach everyone on Earth, and privacy and freedom of expression online.

