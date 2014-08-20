Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Welcome to the Team!

09/20/2010

1 min read

We have a new face around Cloudflare. Damon Billian came on-board in
early September and is here to focus on the Cloudflare community. We
believe in building a strong community since one of the powerful things
about Cloudflare is that with every new site on the system, the system
gets smarter.

Damon has a ton of experience creating vibrant communities. He was the
first community manager at PayPal, including living through the eBay
acquisition. More recently he evangalized for SimplyHired and Mint.com
(including taking them through their launch at TechCrunch40). Having a
community that works together to identify new threats as they arise is
critical for Cloudflare and we couldn't be more thrilled to have someone with his background joining our team.

You will see Damon in the Cloudflare Knowledge Base and on Twitter and Facebook too.

Damon has an infectious energy, so we are excited to have him on-board. We know you will be too!

Welcome to the Team!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Life at CloudflareCloudflare HistoryCommunity

Follow on X

Michelle Zatlyn|@zatlyn
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts