Cloudflare WAF proactively protects against React vulnerability

1 min read





Cloudflare has deployed a new protection to address a vulnerability in React Server Components (RSC). All Cloudflare customers are automatically protected, including those on free and paid plans, as long as their React application traffic is proxied through the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Cloudflare Workers are inherently immune to this exploit. React-based applications and frameworks deployed on Workers are not affected by this vulnerability.

We strongly recommend that customers immediately update their systems to the most recent version of React, despite our WAF being designed to detect and prevent this exploit.

What you need to know

Cloudflare has been alerted by its security partners to a Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability impacting Next.js, React Router, and other React frameworks (security advisory CVE-2025-55182, rated CVSS 10.0). Specifically, React version 19.0, 19.1, and 19.2, and Next.js from version 15 through 16 were found to insecurely deserialize malicious requests, leading to RCE.

In response, Cloudflare has deployed new rules across its network, with the default action set to Block. These new protections are included in both the Cloudflare Free Managed Ruleset (available to all Free customers) and the standard Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (available to all paying customers). More information about the different rulesets can be found in our documentation .

The rule ID is as follows:

Ruleset Rule ID Default action Managed Ruleset 33aa8a8a948b48b28d40450c5fb92fba Block Free Ruleset 2b5d06e34a814a889bee9a0699702280 Block

Customers on Professional, Business, or Enterprise plans should ensure that Managed Rules are enabled — follow these steps to turn it on . Customers on a Free plan have these rules enabled by default.

We recommend that customers update to the latest version of React 19.2.1 and the latest versions of Next.js (16.0.7, 15.5.7, 15.4.8).

The rules were deployed at 5:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Since their release until the publication of this blog and the official CVE announcement, we have not observed any attempted exploit.

Looking forward

The Cloudflare security team has collaborated with partners to identify various attack patterns and ensure the new rules effectively prevent any bypasses. Over the coming hours and days, the team will maintain continuous monitoring for potential attack variations, updating our protections as necessary to secure all traffic proxied via Cloudflare.