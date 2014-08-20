Top Tips after Installing CloudFlare

2 min read

Since signing up for any new service can often lead to a number of

questions, I created a guide of things you should know after activating

CloudFlare.

1. Check to make sure that your DNS records are correct on the DNS settings page.

If you need to add or edit entries to your DNS records, you can do so by going to:

Your Websites->Settings->DNS settings

One very important note to make about DNS: While CloudFlare can resolve

DNS for all of your subdomains, CloudFlare can only proxy domains that

would be considered web traffic (www, blog, etc.). Please read more about the subdomains that are suitable to have a gray or orange cloud here.

2. Familiarize yourself with the CloudFlare Settings page

The CloudFlare Settings page is where you will find all of the optional

features that can be turned on or off. Some key features on this page

include:

CloudFlare Security Level Settings

Use case: You can set the security level for your website to high,

medium or low.

CloudFlare's Development Mode

Use case: You would want to turn this option on when you're making changes to static files (javascript, CSS, images, etc.) on your site that you want to appear immediately.

Purge Cache

Use case: You want to clear the CloudFlare cache of all the static files for a domain

CloudFlare --> Websites --> Settings (pull down menu) --> CloudFlare Settings

3. Install mod_cloudflare to get the original visitor IP

Since CloudFlare acts as a reverse proxy for you site, your visitor logs

will show our IP addresses unless you make a modification to your

server. We have a group of resources available here, including for Apache servers. Note: WordPress users also have the option of installing our WordPress plugin instead.

4. Allow CloudFlare's IP addresses (recommended)

Allowing our IP ranges with your hosting provider ensures all of your website's requests are served properly.

Note: CloudFlare customers that are activated through our partners,

HostGator and VEXXHost, are not required to take this step.

5. Bookmark our Status Page

We run five data centers on three continents and we are constantly

monitoring our systems. To get the most current updates, you can follow

our:

Finally, we get a lot of questions about the Pro service vs Free

service. With the Pro service, you receive four additional benefits:

Faster subsequent page loads (so the second, third and fourth page loads are much quicker) Web Application Firewall to protect from comment spam, SQL injection and XSS attacks SSL compatibility Stats updates every 15 minutes (vs 24 hours)

The pro service is done on a month by month basis so you can easily try it for a month by choosing "Upgrade to Pro" in your CloudFlare account.

If you ever have a question, please contact us.

We read every email that we get and love to hear from our users.