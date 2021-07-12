The UEFA EURO 2020 final as seen online by Cloudflare Radar

2 min read

Last night’s Italy-England match was a nail-biter. 1-1 at full time, 1-1 at the end of extra time, and then an amazing penalty shootout with incredible goalkeeping by Pickford and Donnarumma.

Cloudflare has been publishing statistics about all the teams involved in EURO 2020 and traffic to betting websites, sports newspapers, streaming services and sponsors. Here’s a quick look at some specific highlights from England’s and Italy’s EURO 2020.

Two interesting peaks show up in UK visits to sports newspapers: the day after England-Germany and today after England’s defeat. Looks like fans are hungry for analysis and news beyond the goals. You can see all the data on the dedicated England EURO 2020 page on Cloudflare Radar.

But it was a quiet morning for the websites of the England team’s sponsors.

Turning to the winners, we can see that Italian readers are even more interested in knowing more about their team’s success.

And this enthusiasm spills over into visits to the Italian team’s sponsors.

You can follow along on the dedicated Cloudflare Radar page for Italy in EURO 2020.

Visit Cloudflare Radar for information on global Internet trends, trending domains, attacks and usage statistics.