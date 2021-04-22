Doug Kramer

Cloudflare’s Response to CSAM Online
12/06/2019
Responding to incidents of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online has been a priority at Cloudflare from the beginning. The stories of CSAM victims are tragic, and bring to light an appalling corner of the Internet. ...
Winning the Blackbird Battle
02/14/2019
We’re happy to report that on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an opinion affirming a lower court decision dismissing the case brought by Blackbird Tech. This is the last step in the process, we’ve won....
Bye Bye Blackbird
02/13/2018
As we have talked about repeatedly in this blog, we at Cloudflare are not fans of the behavior of patent trolls. They prey upon innovative companies using overly-broad patents in an attempt to bleed settlements out of their targets. ...
Ninth Circuit Rules on National Security Letter Gag Orders
07/18/2017
As we’ve previously discussed on this blog, Cloudflare has been challenging for years the constitutionality of the FBI’s use of national security letters (NSLs) to demand user data on a confidential basis....
Project Jengo: Explaining Challenges to Patent Validity (and a looming threat)
06/23/2017
We’ve written a couple times about the problem of patent trolls, and what we are doing in response to the first case a troll filed against Cloudflare. We set a goal to find prior art on all 38 Blackbird Tech patents and applications. ...