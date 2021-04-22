Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Doug Kramer

Winning the Blackbird Battle

02/14/2019

JengoLegalPatents

We’re happy to report that on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an opinion affirming a lower court decision dismissing the case brought by Blackbird Tech. This is the last step in the process, we’ve won....

Bye Bye Blackbird

02/13/2018

PatentsJengoLegalCommunity

As we have talked about repeatedly in this blog, we at Cloudflare are not fans of the behavior of patent trolls. They prey upon innovative companies using overly-broad patents in an attempt to bleed settlements out of their targets. ...