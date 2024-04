1 min read

On April 7, A Scrappy Startup Forum held their monthly lunch at the CloudFlare loft. More than 60 people showed up for the event.

Startups like Reddit, Dishcrawl, Tapviva, Redbeacon and SpotSift exchanged ideas over some cheesy Toasty Melts and pork sliders from Good Foods Catering. It was a great way to meet many of our SOMA neighbors.

CloudFlare looks forward to hosting another Scrappy Startup lunch, along with a few other meet-ups, in the near future.