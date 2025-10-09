Introducing REACT: Why We Built an Elite Incident Response Team

6 min read

Cloudforce One’s mission is to help defend the Internet. In Q2’25 alone, Cloudflare stopped an average of 190 billion cyber threats every single day. But real-world customer experiences showed us that stopping attacks at the edge isn’t always enough. We saw ransomware disrupt financial operations, data breaches cripple real estate firms, and misconfigurations cause major data losses.

In each case, the real damage occurred inside networks.

These internal breaches uncovered another problem: customers had to hand off incidents to separate internal teams for investigation and remediation. Those handoffs created delays and fractured the response. The result was a gap that attackers could exploit. Critical context collected at the edge didn’t reach the teams managing cleanup, and valuable time was lost. Closing this gap has become essential, and we recognized the need to take responsibility for providing customers with a more unified defense.

Today, Cloudforce One is launching a new suite of incident response and security services to help organizations prepare for and respond to breaches.

These services are delivered by Cloudforce One REACT (Respond, Evaluate, Assess, Consult Team), a group of seasoned responders and security veterans who investigate threats, hunt adversaries, and work closely with executive leadership to guide response and decision-making. Customers already trust Cloudforce One to provide industry-leading threat intelligence , proactively identifying and neutralizing the most sophisticated threats. REACT extends that partnership, bringing our expertise directly to customer environments to stop threats wherever they occur. In this post, we’ll introduce REACT, explain how it works, detail the top threats our team has observed, and show you how to engage our experts directly for support.

Our goal is simple: to provide an end-to-end security partnership. We want to eliminate the painful gap between defense and recovery. Now, customers can get everything from proactive preparation to decisive incident response and full recovery—all from the partner you already trust to protect your infrastructure.

It’s time to move beyond fragmented responses and into one unified, powerful defense.

How REACT works

REACT services consist of two main components: Security advisory services to prepare for incidents and incident response for emergency situations.

A breakdown of the Cloudforce One incident readiness and response service offerings.

Advisory services are designed to assess and improve an organization's security posture and readiness. These include proactive threat hunting, backed by Cloudflare’s real-time global threat intelligence, to find existing compromises, tabletop exercises to test response plans against simulated attacks, and both incident readiness and maturity assessments to identify and address systemic weaknesses.

The Incident Response component is initiated during an active security crisis. The team specializes in handling a range of complex threats, including APT and nation-state activity, ransomware, insider threats, and business email compromise. The response is also informed by Cloudflare's threat intelligence and, as a network-native service, allows responders to deploy mitigation measures directly at the Cloudflare edge for faster containment.

For organizations requiring guaranteed availability, incident response retainers are offered. These retainers provide priority response, the development of tailored playbooks, and ongoing advisory support.

Cloudflare’s REACT services are vendor-agnostic in their scope. We are making REACT available to both existing Cloudflare customers and non-customers, regardless of their current technology stack, and regardless of whether their environment is on-premise, public cloud, or hybrid.

What makes Cloudflare's approach different?

Our new service provides significant advantages over traditional incident response, where engagement and data sharing occur over separate, out-of-band channels. The integration of the service into the platform enables a more efficient and effective response to threats.

The core differentiators of this approach are:

Unmatched threat visibility. With roughly 20% of the web sitting behind Cloudflare's network, Cloudforce One has unique visibility into emerging attacks as they unfold globally. This lets REACT accelerate their investigations and quickly correlate incident details with emerging attack vectors and known adversary tactics.

Network-native mitigation. The service is designed for network-native response. This allows the team, with customer authorization, to deploy mitigations directly at the Cloudflare edge, such as a WAF rule or Secure Web Gateway policy . This capability reduces the time between threat identification and containment. All response actions are tracked within the dashboard for full visibility.

Service delivery by proven experts. Cloudforce One is composed of seasoned threat researchers, consultants, and incident responders. The team has a documented history of managing complex security incidents, including nation-state activity and sophisticated financial fraud.

Vendor-agnostic scope. While managed through the Cloudflare dashboard, the scope of the response is vendor-agnostic. The team is equipped to conduct investigations and coordinate remediation across diverse customer environments, including on-premise, public cloud, and hybrid infrastructures.

Key Threats Seen During Engagements So Far

Analysis of security engagements by the REACT team over the last six months reveals three prevalent and high-impact trends. The data indicates that automated defenses, while critical, must be supplemented by specialized incident response capabilities to effectively counter these specific threats.

High-impact insider threats

The REACT team has seen a significant number of incidents driven by insiders who use trusted access to bypass typical security controls. These threats are difficult to detect as they often combine technical actions with non-technical motivations. Recent scenarios observed are:

Disgruntled or current employees using their specialized, trusted access to execute targeted, destructive attacks.

Financially motivated insiders who are compensated by external actors to exfiltrate data or compromise internal systems.

State sponsored operatives gain trusted, privileged access via fraudulent remote work roles to exfiltrate data, conduct espionage, and steal funds for illicit regime financing.

Ransomware

The REACT team has observed that ransomware continues to be a primary driver of high-severity incidents, posing an existential threat to nearly every sector. Common themes observed include:

Disruption of core operations in the financial sector via hostage-taking of critical systems.

Paralysis of business functions and compromise of client data in the real estate industry, leading to significant downtime and regulatory scrutiny.

Broad impact across all industry verticals.

Stopping these attacks demands not only robust defenses but also a well-rehearsed recovery plan that cuts time-to-restoration to hours, not weeks.

Application security and supply chain breaches

The REACT team has also seen a significant increase in incidents originating at the application layer. These threats typically manifest in two primary areas: vulnerabilities within an organization’s own custom-developed (‘vibe coded’) applications, and security failures originating from their third-party supply chain:

Vibe coding: The practice of providing natural language prompts to AI models to generate code can produce critical vulnerabilities which can be exploited by threat actors using techniques like remote code execution (RCE), memory corruption, and SQL injection.

SaaS supply chain risk: A compromise at a critical third-party vendor that exposes sensitive data, such as when attackers used a stolen Salesloft OAuth token to exfiltrate customer support cases from their clients' Salesforce instances.

Integrated directly into your Cloudflare dashboard

Starting today, Cloudflare Enterprise customers will find a new "Incident Response Services" tab in the Threat intelligence navigation page in the Cloudflare dashboard. This dashboard integration ensures that critical security information and the ability to engage our incident response team are always at your fingertips, streamlining the process of getting expert help when it matters most.

Screenshot of the Cloudforce One Incident Response Services page in the Cloudflare dashboard

Retainer customers will benefit from a dedicated Under Attack page, which allows customers to contact Cloudforce One team during an active incident. In the event of an active incident, a simple "Request Help" button in our “Under Attack” page will immediately page our on-call incident responders to get you the help you need without delay.

Screenshot on the Under Attack button in the Cloudflare dashboard

Screenshot of the Emergency Incident Response page in the Cloudflare dashboard

For proactive needs, you can also easily submit requests for security advisory services through the Cloudflare dashboard:

Confirmation of the successful service request submission

