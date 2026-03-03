Evolving Cloudflare’s Threat Intelligence Platform: actionable, scalable, and ETL-less

8 min read

For years, the cybersecurity industry has suffered from a "data gravity" problem. Security teams are buried under billions of rows of telemetry, yet they remain starved for actionable insights.

A Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) is a centralized security system that collects, aggregates, and organizes data about known and emerging cyber threats. It serves as the vital connective tissue between raw telemetry and active defense.

The underlying architecture of Cloudflare’s Threat Intelligence Platform sets it apart from other solutions. We have evolved our Threat Intelligence Platform to eliminate the need for complex ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines by using a sharded, SQLite-backed architecture. By running GraphQL directly on the edge, security teams can now visualize and automate threat response in real time. Instead of one massive database, we distribute Threat Events across thousands of logical shards — meaning sub-second query latency, even when aggregating millions of events across global datasets.

By unifying our global telemetry with the manual investigations performed by our analysts, our intelligence platform creates a single source of truth that allows security teams to move from observing a threat to preemptively blocking it across the Cloudflare network. We believe your intelligence platform shouldn't just tell you that something is "bad"; it should tell you why it’s happening, who is behind it, and automatically prevent it from happening again.

In this post, we’ll explore some of the features that make the Cloudforce One experience powerful and effective.

Why are we launching a Threat Intelligence Platform?

When we announced the Cloudforce One team in 2022, we quickly realized that tracking adversary infrastructure required tools that didn't yet exist. So we built our own.

What began as an internal project has evolved into a cloud-first, agentic-capable Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) designed for our users. We have moved from conceptualizing "observable" events across various datasets to building a platform that maps the entire lifecycle of a threat. Today, the Cloudflare TIP allows you to correlate actors to malware, link cases to indicators, and store everything in one unified ecosystem.

We are moving beyond simple data access to provide a fully integrated, visual, and automated command center for your SOC. Our motivation behind building this TIP stems from the core tenets of effective threat intelligence: relevance, accuracy, and actionability. We needed a highly extensible system that can integrate multiple datasets, support multi-tenancy, enable group-based and tenant-to-tenant sharing, and scale efficiently on the edge.

By using Cloudflare Workers , we’ve built a next-generation developer stack that ensures rapid innovation. We can now synthesize millions of threat events into real-time graphs and diagrams and instantly answer the critical questions: What happened? And what does it mean?

Because our GraphQL endpoint is built in the same Worker that is driving the Threat Events platform, your data is always live and there are no delays between ingestion and availability. Whether you are applying complex analysis or drilling down into a specific event, the platform responds instantly. As Workers runtime evolves, our TIP inherits these optimizations automatically. For example, Smart Placement ensures our query-handling Workers are physically located near the Durable Objects they are fanning out to, minimizing tail latency. And the ability to use larger CPU limits and Hyperdrive allows us to maintain higher performance connection pooling directly at the edge, rather than backhauling the logic to a single datacenter.

Beyond the SIEM: historical context and intelligence enrichment

While a SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) is designed for real-time log aggregation and immediate alerting, it often lacks the specialized schema and long-term retention needed for deep adversary tracking. Our TIP fills this gap by acting as a dedicated intelligence layer that enriches raw logs with historical actor patterns. The goal of our platform isn’t to replace a SIEM, but to complement it. Our TIP provides the long-term, structured storage for Threat Events — retained and indexed at the edge — needed to bridge the gap between technical telemetry and executive insight.

The Cloudflare Managed Defense and Threat Intelligence Platform are designed to operate in a symbiotic loop, creating a powerful force multiplier for threat detection and response. By integrating the TIP directly with the SOC, analysts gain immediate, rich context for any alert or event. Instead of just seeing an anomalous IP address or a suspicious file hash, the SOC team can instantly see its history, its association with known threat actors, its role in broader campaigns, and its risk score as determined by the TIP's analytics. This immediate context eliminates time-consuming manual research and enables faster, more accurate decision-making.

Conversely, as the intel analyst team investigates incidents and hunts for new threats, their findings become a crucial source of new intelligence.

Newly discovered indicators of compromise (IOCs) are fed back into the TIP, enriching the platform for all users and enhancing its automated defenses. This continuous feedback loop ensures the intelligence is always current and grounded in real-world observations, providing unparalleled visibility into the threat landscape and allowing security teams to shift from a reactive to a proactive defense posture.

An architecture that eliminates bottlenecks

To ensure every piece of Cloudforce One telemetry is actionable, we had to solve a fundamental storage problem: how do you provide low-latency, complex queries over billions of events without the overhead of a traditional centralized database?

We chose a sharded architecture built on SQLite backed Durable Objects . By distributing Threat Events across this high-cardinality fleet of storage units, we ensure that no single database becomes a point of contention during high-volume ingestion. Each shard is a Durable Object, providing a consistent, transactional interface to its own private SQLite database.

This architecture allows us to use the full Cloudflare developer stack. We use Cloudflare Queues to ingest and distribute incoming telemetry asynchronously, ensuring that high-volume attack spikes don't saturate our write throughput. Once ingested, data is stored in R2 for long-term retention, while the "hot" index remains in the Durable Object's SQLite storage for instant retrieval.

Parallel execution at the edge

The real power of this approach is visible during a search. When a user queries our GraphQL endpoint — which also runs in a Worker — the platform doesn't query a single table. Instead, it fans out the request to multiple Durable Objects in parallel. Because Durable Objects are distributed across our global network, we can aggregate results with minimal latency. After we verify the user’s permissions and eliminate the shards that would not contain our events (by date), here is a simplified look at how the Worker handles a multi-shard fan-out:

// A conceptual look at fanning out a query to multiple shards async function fetchFromShards(shards, query) { const promises = shards.map(shardId => { const stub = TELEMETRY_DO.get(shardId); return stub.querySQLite(query); // Calling the DO's storage method }); // Parallel execution across the Cloudflare network const results = await Promise.all(promises); return results.flat(); }

This parallelism ensures a fluid experience whether you are auditing a single dataset for a year of history or synthesizing a month of activity across every dataset in your account. By moving the compute — the SQL execution — to where the data lives, we eliminate the bottleneck of a single, monolithic database.

Visualize the Adversary with dynamic graphs and diagrams

Numbers on a spreadsheet don't tell stories; patterns do. We’ve introduced dynamic visualizations to help you "see" the threat landscape.

Sankey Diagrams to trace the flow of attacks from origin to target, identifying which regions are being hit hardest and where the infrastructure resides.

Industry and dataset distribution of attacks, for users to instantly pivot your view to see if a specific campaign is targeting your sector (e.g., Finance or Retail) or if it's a broad-spectrum commodity attack.

Correlating telemetry through attribute mapping

A single indicator, such as an IP address, provides limited utility without historical and relational context. We have structured our Threat Insights to act as a pivot point, allowing you to correlate disparate threat events across multiple datasets into a single, cohesive campaign or exploit.

Instead of manual cross-referencing, the platform automatically maps our internal actor nomenclature to recognized industry aliases — such as linking our internal tracking to "Fancy Bear" or "APT28." This ensures that your local environment's telemetry is instantly interoperable with broader global research and threat intelligence feeds.

Search, filters, and alerts

Saved configurations and real-time notifications help you get notified the second our telemetry matches your custom filters, allowing you to react at the speed of the edge. Effective threat hunting requires the ability to filter global telemetry by specific technical attributes. The platform supports high-cardinality searches across our entire dataset — including IP addresses, file hashes, domains, and JA3 fingerprints — with results typically returned in seconds.

To move beyond manual searching, you can persist these query parameters as saved configurations. These configurations act as triggers for our real-time notification engine; when new incoming telemetry matches your defined filters, the platform pushes an alert to your configured endpoints. This transition from pull-based searching to push-based alerting ensures that your security stack can respond to matches as soon as they are ingested by our global network.

Automated rules and STIX2 Exports

Intelligence is only "actionable" if it results in a reduced attack surface. We’ve built the TIP to handle the translation between raw telemetry and security enforcement automatically.

For organizations using third-party or in-house SIEM or SOAR platforms, interoperability is a requirement. However, mapping disparate internal data schemas to the STIX2 (Structured Threat Information eXpression) standard is traditionally a high-latency ETL task. We’ve moved this translation to the edge.

When a user requests a STIX2 export, a Worker dynamically maps our internal SQLite records to the STIX2 JSON schema. This means we are first converting raw IP addresses, file hashes, and domain names into standardized STIX cyber observables. Then we define relationship objects using our platform's internal mapping to link indicator objects to threat-actor or malware objects, preserving the context of the investigation. Finally, we automatically manage the modified and created timestamps in UTC to ensure your downstream tools can track the evolution of the threat.

Instant Protection via the Firewall API

Beyond exports, the platform allows you to close the loop between discovery and defense. When you identify a malicious pattern in a Sankey diagram or a specific Actor campaign, you can generate a security rule with one click.

Under the hood, the TIP interacts directly with the Cloudflare Firewall Rules API. It takes the filtered attributes of your investigation (e.g., a specific JA3 fingerprint combined with a list of known malicious ASNs) and compiles them into a wire-protocol rule that is deployed across our global network in seconds.

Human-in-the-loop intelligence

While automation handles the bulk of telemetry, the most complex threats require human intuition. We’ve integrated a Requests for Information (RFI) Portal directly into the platform, allowing users to task Cloudforce One analysts with deep-dive investigations.

From a technical perspective, the RFI system isn't just a ticketing portal; it's a data-enrichment pipeline. When a subscriber uses a number of "tokens" to initiate a request, the workflow triggers a series of events:

The RFI Worker pulls the specific Threat Event IDs related to the query from the sharded SQLite storage, packaging the relevant telemetry for the analyst

Cloudforce One analysts use an internal version of the TIP to perform reverse engineering or pivot across global datasets

Once the investigation is complete, the findings (new IOCs, actor attributions, or campaign notes) are written back into our global intelligence feed

This ensures that the "human" insight doesn't just sit in a PDF report. Instead, the resulting metadata is pushed back to the edge as a threat event where relevant, where it can be used by the WAF or Firewall rules you’ve already configured. We’ve moved from a static "report" model to a dynamic "intel-as-code" model, where human analysis directly improves the platform's automated detection logic in real time.

From data management to active hunting

The shift from managing ETL pipelines to active threat hunting isn't just about a new interface but about where the compute happens. By moving the storage, aggregation, and visualization layers to the Cloudflare global network, we’ve removed the "data gravity" that typically slows down a SOC. Defenders no longer need to wait for logs to sync to a central repository before they can ask, "Is this IP related to a known campaign?" The answer is now available at the edge, in the same environment where the traffic is being filtered.

To ensure this intelligence is accessible regardless of your team's size or specific requirements, we’ve structured our Cloudforce One access into three functional levels:

Cloudforce One Essentials allows customers to access the default datasets in threat events, search for indicators, and conduct threat hunting investigations.

Cloudforce One Advantage allows customers to access our Threat Intelligence Analyst custom insights via requests for information.

Cloudforce One Elite, the complete package, includes brand protection, a high number of requests for information, and access to all threat events datasets.

The Internet moves fast, and the infrastructure used by adversaries moves even faster. By centralizing your telemetry and your response logic in one integrated platform, you can stop building pipelines and start defending your network.