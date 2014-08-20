HostingCon: The Launch of our Optimized Hosting Partners program, Railgun Nerf guns, Limos, Breakfast and much more!

3 min read

Team CloudFlare had an incredible time at HostingCon last week - thanks to everyone for dropping by and chatting with us! We loved catching up with many of our existing partners and meeting potential new ones.

It's difficult to put such an exciting (and exhausting) week into words, especially when there was so much happening at the conference. Here's a summary of our HostingCon 2012 by the numbers...

Limos: On Sunday, we chauffeured nearly 200 HostingCon attendees to their hotels in style in our three black, stretch limos (CloudFlare: delivering you, fast and safe). We loved seeing the photos and tweets of the rides from our limo passengers, which made our 14 hours at all four terminals of Boston Logan International Airport fly by. We'll be back with our limos again next year, so be sure to look for our email to sign up.

Breakfast: We hosted three days of breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, preparing HostingCon attendees for their action-packed days on a full stomach. I especially liked our coffee cups: CloudFlare, delivering your coffee, fast and safe.





We hosted three days of breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, preparing HostingCon attendees for their action-packed days on a full stomach. I especially liked our coffee cups: CloudFlare, delivering your coffee, fast and safe. Optimized Hosting Partners: Fun stuff aside, we also did some pretty serious work at HostingCon. We launched our Optimized Hosting Partners Program, allowing Optimized Hosts access to Railgun, our revolutionary new optimization product, for free. We are extremely pleased that seven of our current Partners are participating in our Optimized Hosting Partners' launch (VEXXHOST, A2 Hosting, Media Temple, Blue Host, DreamHost, HostPapa and Site5) we hope that many of our existing and new partners will join this list in the very near future.



Railguns: Of course, we couldn't possibly launch our Optimized Hosting Partners Program without any goodies. Our Optimized Hosting Partners are getting Railgun, so we brought you...real Railguns! The CloudFlare team worked hard over the weekend before HostingCon to box-and-unbox 500 Railgun Nerf guns for your pleasure. The Nerf guns were loaded with over 3,000 limited edition CloudFlare Optimized Nerf darts. We're really excited about Railgun (both the product and the Nerf version) and we hope you are too.

Interviews: Our co-founder, Michelle, conducted live interviews with 20 thought leaders in the hosting industry, including founders and executives. Who will be featured? Stay tuned in the next few

weeks to find out as we publish all of these videos online.

Panels: Our other co-founder, Matthew, spoke on two panels during the conference on Railgun's integration into our Optimized Hosting Partners Program and Technology Strategies and Practices for Defending Against DDoS Attacks.

T-shirts: We gave out hundreds of our latest CloudFlare t-shirt! We now have six different designs - do you have them all?

We had an awesome time at HostingCon - here's all of our photos if you want to relive your memories. If you want a Railgun Nerf battle, this is an open invitation to come and visit CloudFlare in our San Francisco office to take on the team! We hope you had a great journey back from Boston. #zoomzoom