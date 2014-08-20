Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Google Page Speed and CloudFlare

07/28/2011

1 min read

Google Page Speed and CloudFlare

This morning Google launched a limited new service they're calling Google Page Speed. We've known they've been working on this service for some time and are friends with several of the members of the Google speed team who helped build it. Making the web faster is half of CloudFlare's mission, so it's terrific to see other smart companies working in the field alongside us. When we first suggested that you could improve web performance and security through a simple DNS change several years ago many people were skeptical. A lot fewer people are skeptical now, and we're seeing record signups for CloudFlare this morning.

Some people have begun to kick the tires of Google's service in comparison to CloudFlare and we're pretty pleased with how we stack up. There's nothing that stops you from using Google Page Speed behind CloudFlare and I suspect if Google opens the service up more broadly we may offer it as a CloudFlare App -- just like we have with Google Analytics and Google Webmaster Tools.

In the meantime, if you're interested in the Google Page Speed Service but aren't among the limited few to be given an invite, CloudFlare's service is free regardless of bandwidth and open for signup to websites of any size.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare AppsGoogle

Follow on X

Matthew Prince|@eastdakota
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts