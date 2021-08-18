Announcing Tenant Control in Cloudflare Gateway

4 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文.

The tools we use at work are starting to look like the apps we use in our personal lives. We send emails for our jobs using Google Workspace and respond to personal notes in Gmail. We download PDFs from our team’s Dropbox and then upload images to our personal account. This can lead to confusion and mistakes—made worse by remote work when we forget to log off for the day.

Today, we’re excited to announce Tenant Control in Cloudflare Gateway, a new feature that helps keep our work at work. Organizations can deploy Cloudflare Gateway to their corporate devices and apply rules ensuring that employees can only log in to the corporate version of the tools they need. Now, teams can prevent users from logging in to the wrong instance of popular applications. What’s more, they can make sure corporate data stays within corporate accounts.

Controlling the application, alone, isn’t sufficient

Cloudflare Gateway provides security from threats on the Internet by sending all traffic leaving a device to Cloudflare’s network where it can be filtered. Organizations send traffic to Cloudflare by deploying the WARP agent, a WireGuard-based client built on feedback from our popular consumer app.

Cloudflare Gateway can be deployed in several modes, but most customers start with DNS filtering which only sends DNS queries to Cloudflare. Cloudflare runs the world’s fastest DNS resolver, 1.1.1.1, and on top of that we’ve built a DNS filtering solution where we help prevent users from visiting sites that contain malware or serve phishing attacks.

When organizations are ready to add more security to their deployment, they go beyond DNS filtering by adding HTTP filtering as well. Cloudflare inspects the HTTP traffic leaving the device which provides more granular control than just DNS filtering over destinations and events that happen inside the traffic, like blocking file uploads to certain destinations.

Customers use the HTTP filtering to filter and control SaaS application usage. For example, if your team uses OneDrive, you can block all file uploads to Google Drive to avoid data leaving the tenants you control. Cloudflare provides the classification of what hostnames and URLs constitute an application and make it possible to build rules with just two clicks. However, what happens when you aren’t using two different applications — you’re using two different instances of the same one?

Applying control to the SaaS tenant

Today, you can enable tenant control using Gateway HTTP policies in Cloudflare Gateway. Administrators can begin by adding a new type of rule in Gateway that prompts them to input a specific value provided by the SaaS application. For example, an administrator can gather the tenant ID for their Microsoft 365 deployment.

Once the rule is enabled, Cloudflare Gateway will append a specific header and, if enabled, the specific tenant ID as part of the appended header to your request. Depending on the SaaS application, these will either block all consumer or personal usage or block all logins to accounts that are not part of that tenant ID. The SaaS application is aware of the specific header it relies on to enforce this rule and, when received, responds accordingly.

Traditionally, these headers are injected by corporate VPNs or proxy servers maintained on-premises and accessed by backhauling user traffic. Cloudflare Gateway provides customers with filtering and inspection in our data centers closer to your users and, combined with our ability to accelerate traffic, delivers your users to their destination without the performance consequences of legacy backhaul approaches.

Enforcing Corporate Tenant Access

You can begin configuring these rules today in the Cloudflare for Teams dashboard. To enforce tenant control with Gateway, you can configure an HTTP policy in the Teams Dashboard. For example, you can prevent users from authenticating to GSuite with their personal account and uploading documents to Google Drive account by using the following policy (GSuite uses the “X-GooGApps-Allowed-Domains” header):

As requests get filtered by Gateway’s firewall, allowed requests are proxied to their respective upstream servers. Before sending them upstream, we preprocess the request and append our own trace headers — these include things that are useful for debugging, like request ID headers. Now you can specify your own custom headers to be added onto these requests, which is what enables customers to enforce tenant control for their organizations.

What’s Next

Controlling data usage in your organization is a multistep process. Today, Cloudflare Gateway gives your teams control of what applications you use, where you can upload or download files, and when to block copy-paste and printing in our isolated browser. We’re excited to introduce tenant control into that portfolio to add another layer of security.

That said, we’re just getting started. We’ll be introducing new scanning features on top of this existing functionality as we continue to build Cloudflare’s data control features. If you want to be the first to know about the next wave of these features, follow this link to sign up today.