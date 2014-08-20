Get Started Free|Contact Sales

CloudFlare meetup in Hong Kong

08/15/2012

1 min read

CloudFlare meetup in Hong Kong

CloudFlare's Network Engineer, Tom Paseka, will be in Hong Kong at the end of August. During his time there, we wanted to host a meetup for CloudFlare users and anyone interested in web performance and security.

The event will include a short presentation on what's new at CloudFlare, features we've added, and a preview of what's on the roadmap. Afterwards, Tom will answer any questions that you may have.

If you're a CloudFlare user, come introduce yourself to Tom. If you're not a CloudFlare customer, but interested in web performance and security, then you are welcome to join as well. We look forward to meeting our users and friends from China!

Meetup Details

  • Saturday, August 25
  • 5:00pm
  • Hong Kong (exact location TBD)

RSVP & More information: http://www.meetup.com/CloudFlare-Meetups/events/77779312/

Note: We are still confirming our venue. If you have a suggestion,
please let us know.

