CloudFlare meetup in Hong Kong

1 min read

CloudFlare's Network Engineer, Tom Paseka, will be in Hong Kong at the end of August. During his time there, we wanted to host a meetup for CloudFlare users and anyone interested in web performance and security.

The event will include a short presentation on what's new at CloudFlare, features we've added, and a preview of what's on the roadmap. Afterwards, Tom will answer any questions that you may have.

If you're a CloudFlare user, come introduce yourself to Tom. If you're not a CloudFlare customer, but interested in web performance and security, then you are welcome to join as well. We look forward to meeting our users and friends from China!

Meetup Details

Saturday, August 25

5:00pm

Hong Kong (exact location TBD)

RSVP & More information: http://www.meetup.com/CloudFlare-Meetups/events/77779312/

Note: We are still confirming our venue. If you have a suggestion,

please let us know.