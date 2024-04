Last week the CloudFlare team opened our new San Francisco office to our users and friends for an open house / loft party. We had The Peelers, a terrific local mashup band, entertain the crowd while everyone sipped drinks and snacked on great food from San Francisco street cart vendors. You can check out the photos which we just posted online featuring the whole CloudFlare team and many of our users. Hope to see even more of you next time!

