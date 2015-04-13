CloudFlare is now a Google Cloud Platform Technology Partner

1 min read

We’re excited to announce that CloudFlare has just been named a Google Cloud Platform Technology Partner. So what does this mean? Now, Google Cloud Platform customers can experience the best of both worlds—the power and protection of the CloudFlare community along with the flexibility and scalability of Google’s infrastructure.

We share many mutual customers with Google, and this collaboration makes it even easier for Google Cloud Platform customers to get started with CloudFlare.

How does it work?

When CloudFlare is enabled, Google Cloud Platform customers have their infrastructure extended directly to the network edge, giving them faster content delivery as well as heightened optimization and security.

Benefits Include:

2x Web Performance Speed - CloudFlare uses advanced caching and the SPDY protocol to double web content transfer speeds, making web content transfer times significantly faster.

Datacenters at Your Customer’s Doorstep - CloudFlare’s global edge network caches static files close to their destination, meaning that content always loads fast no matter where customers are located. Also, CloudFlare peers with Google in strategic locations globally, improving response times for Google Cloud Platform services.

Protection Against DDoS and SQL Injection Attacks - Because CloudFlare sits on the edge, customers are protected from malicious traffic before it reaches Google's Cloud Platform. This keeps websites up and running without compromising page load times or performance.

...and more! - Check out the full list of features here.

Get Started!

To get started and learn more about the partnership please visit: https://www.cloudflare.com/google.