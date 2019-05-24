Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Join Cloudflare & PicsArt at our meetup in Yerevan!

05/29/2019

2 min read

Cloudflare is partnering with PiscArt to create a meetup this month at PicsArt office in Yerevan.  We would love to invite you to join us to learn about the newest in the Internet industry. You'll join Cloudflare's users, stakeholders from the tech community, and Engineers from both Cloudflare and PicsArt.

Tuesday, 4 June, 18:30-21:00

PicsArt office, Yerevan

Agenda:

  • 18:30-19:00   Doors open, food and drinks    
  • 19:00 - 19:30   Areg Harutyunyan, Engineering Lead of Argo Tunnel at Cloudflare, "Cloudflare Overview / Cloudflare Security: How Argo Tunnel and Cloudflare Access enable effortless security for your team"
  • 19:30-20:00    Gerasim Hovhannisyan, Director IT Infrastructure Operations at PicsArt, "Scaling to 10PB Content Delivery with Cloudflare's Global Network"
  • 20:00-20:30   Olga Skobeleva, Solutions Engineer at Cloudflare, "Security: the Serverless Future"
  • 20:30-21:00   Networking, food and drinks

View Event Details & Register Here »

We'll hope to meet you soon. Here are some photos from the meetup at PicsArt last year:

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
EventsCloudflare MeetupsMeetUp

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts