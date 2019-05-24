Join Cloudflare & PicsArt at our meetup in Yerevan!

Cloudflare is partnering with PiscArt to create a meetup this month at PicsArt office in Yerevan. We would love to invite you to join us to learn about the newest in the Internet industry. You'll join Cloudflare's users, stakeholders from the tech community, and Engineers from both Cloudflare and PicsArt.
Tuesday, 4 June, 18:30-21:00
PicsArt office, Yerevan
Agenda:
- 18:30-19:00 Doors open, food and drinks
- 19:00 - 19:30 Areg Harutyunyan, Engineering Lead of Argo Tunnel at Cloudflare, "Cloudflare Overview / Cloudflare Security: How Argo Tunnel and Cloudflare Access enable effortless security for your team"
- 19:30-20:00 Gerasim Hovhannisyan, Director IT Infrastructure Operations at PicsArt, "Scaling to 10PB Content Delivery with Cloudflare's Global Network"
- 20:00-20:30 Olga Skobeleva, Solutions Engineer at Cloudflare, "Security: the Serverless Future"
- 20:30-21:00 Networking, food and drinks
We'll hope to meet you soon. Here are some photos from the meetup at PicsArt last year: