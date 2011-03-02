CloudFlare Adds Multiple Language Support

1 min read

CloudFlare, with the help of many of our community members, has recently added support for multiple languages on the CloudFlare challenge page.

In addition to English, we've added the following languages:

Chinese

Dutch

French

German

Italian

Portuguese

Spanish

Turkish

Languages we plan to release in the next two weeks:

Czech

Estonian

Indonesian

Malay

Marathi

Norwegian

Ukrainian

Urdu

The language displayed is based on the browser setting of your visitor. If the browser setting is from a language that we do not yet support, then the page defaults to English.

We will continually expand the number of languages we support. If you are proficient in a language not currently listed and want to help with translation, contact us. Please include the language in the subject line.