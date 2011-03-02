Get Started Free|Contact Sales

CloudFlare Adds Multiple Language Support

03/02/2011

1 min read

CloudFlare, with the help of many of our community members, has recently added support for multiple languages on the CloudFlare challenge page.

In addition to English, we've added the following languages:

  • Chinese
  • Dutch
  • French
  • German
  • Italian
  • Portuguese
  • Spanish
  • Turkish

Languages we plan to release in the next two weeks:

  • Czech
  • Estonian
  • Indonesian
  • Malay
  • Marathi
  • Norwegian
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu

The language displayed is based on the browser setting of your visitor. If the browser setting is from a language that we do not yet support, then the page defaults to English.

We will continually expand the number of languages we support. If you are proficient in a language not currently listed and want to help with translation, contact us. Please include the language in the subject line.

