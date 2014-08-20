App a Day #1 - Increase your Site’s Revenue with VigLink

2 min read

It's officially June (in Greenwich Mean Time), so it's time for CloudFlare Apps to kick-off an App a Day.

We are pleased to offer VigLink as the first app in the CloudFlare Apps Dashboard. VigLink is a free app that makes it easy for you to earn revenue from your site's outbound links. VigLink's technology automatically turns any unaffiliated links into affiliated links where it can, which means that you earn revenue for sending visitors to other people's websites. Not only does Viglink help to earn revenue for your site, but they provide detailed analytics of where your visitors are going once they leave your site. It's pretty slick!

Since VigLink is the first CloudFlare App to launch, we've put together step-by-step instructions on how to turn it on. There are two ways to access CloudFlare Apps. The first way is that you can visit the Apps page, then select the App you want. The other is to login to your CloudFlare account, where you will see a CloudFlare Apps link next to Reports & Stats.

On the App Detail page, you will see a green Manage button. After selecting Manage, you will be taken directly to the CloudFlare Apps page where you can turn VigLink on.

Toggle from OFF to ON and you're done: VigLink's code is properly placed on your website.

If you have multiple domains on CloudFlare, then from the Apps page, you can navigate to each one of your domains to turn VigLink on. It's that simple.

CloudFlare and VigLink are excited to be partners and look forward to hearing your feedback. So, what are you waiting for? Go to the VigLink Apps page now!