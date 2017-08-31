Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

One way to help Hurricane Harvey victims

09/01/2017

1 min read

IMG_4750
Photo Credit: Texas Military Department (Flickr)

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas last Friday as a Category 4 storm. Although Harvey's category was quickly downgraded, the storm lingered around for days, bringing 50 inches of rain to the greater Houston area.

As someone who was born in Houston, it's hard to see my former city hit with such destruction, and to know that many of my friends and fellow Houstonians are in need of help and assistance. Many families have had their entire house flooded out by the storm. Displaced residents are in a state of stagnation and are seeing their supplies diminishing by the day.

The Hurricane Relief app will allow visitors to your site to donate to one of the charities helping those impacted in Houston:

screenshot of app

The Hurricane Relief App takes two clicks to install and requires no code change. The charities listed are recommended by NPR.

Install Now

If you wanted to add your own custom list of charities for disaster relief or other causes, feel free to fork the source of this app and make your own.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
HurricaneCloudflare AppsCommunity

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts