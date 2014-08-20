Welcome to Miami: HostingCon 2014

1 min read

This year’s HostingCon will be held in Miami Beach, and the CloudFlare team is busy prepping. This is our fourth year at the show and our team is excited to see partners, customers and friends.

You bring the sunscreen, we’ll supply:

Complimentary limousine transfers from Miami International Airport to Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Sunday, June 15. Reserve your spot today.

CloudFlare t-shirts

Live music during breakfast each morning to start your day off right

Our signature Nerf Railguns (quantity is limited: be sure to visit us early at booth #407!)

As it happens, this will be my first HostingCon, I've just joined CloudFlare as Partner Account Manager. Stop by to say hi to me and the team and learn about our new features and products.

If you’re interested in becoming a partner, please drop by the CloudFlare Booth #407 to learn how CloudFlare can reduce your server load; improve the performance of your network; block spammers, botnets, and other web threats; and provide DDOS protection.

Here’s where the CloudFlare Team will be during the show:

Sunday, June 15

Limo transfers from Miami International Airport to Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Registration is open, reserve your spot now.

Monday, June 16

7:45am-8:45am: Breakfast, sponsored by CloudFlare - Level 2 of the convention center (there will be signs)

5:30pm-8:30pm: Welcome Reception

Tuesday, June 17

7:45am-8:45am: Breakfast, sponsored by CloudFlare - Level 2 of the convention center

12:30pm-6:30pm: Exhibit hall is open. CloudFlare is booth #407

4:00pm-6:30pm: Happy hour! Visit our booth while you sip on your preferred beverage

Wednesday, June 18

7:45am-8:45am: Breakfast, sponsored by CloudFlare - Level 2 of the convention center

12:30pm-4:00pm: Exhibit hall is open. CloudFlare is booth #407

We’ll see you in Miami!