Unrest in Gabon leads to Internet shutdown (updated)

A second day of rioting in Gabon after the recent election is accompanied by an Internet blackout. Residents of the capital, Libreville, reported that Internet access had been cut and we can confirm that we saw a sudden shutdown of Internet access from Gabon to sites that use CloudFlare.

These three graphs show the major networks inside Gabon shutting off suddenly with a minuscule amount of traffic making it through.

The charts show that Internet access shutdown at different times for different networks. At the time of writing the Internet appears to be almost completely cut off in Gabon.

Update: September 2, 1130 UTC: the Internet remains disconnected in Gabon with a tiny trickle of traffic from one network.

Panne d'Internet au Gabon après l'élection

Un deuxième jour d'émeutes au Gabon après l'élection récente est accompagnée d'une panne d'Internet. Les résidents de la capitale, Libreville, ont indiqué que l'accès à Internet avait été coupé et CloudFlare peut confirmer que nous avons vu un arrêt brutal de l'accès Internet du Gabon vers nos sites.

Ces trois graphiques montrent que les grands réseaux à l'intérieur du Gabon étaient coupés soudainement.

Les graphiques montrent l'arrêt de l'accès à Internet à des moments différents pour les différents réseaux. Au moment de la rédaction, l'Internet semble être presque complètement coupé au Gabon.

Mise à jour 2 Septembre, 1130 UTC: L'Internet reste déconnecté au Gabon avec un petit filet du trafic d'un réseau.