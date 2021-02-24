Through the eyes of a Cloudflare Technical Support Engineer

3 min read

This post originally appeared on Landing Jobs under the title Mission: Protect the Internet where you can find open positions at Cloudflare Lisbon.

Justina Wong, Technical Support Team Lead in Lisbon, talks about what it’s like working at Cloudflare, and everything you need to know if you want to join us.

Justina joined Cloudflare about three years ago in London as a Technical Support Engineer. Currently, she’s part of their Customer Support team working in Lisbon as a team lead.

I can’t speak for others, but I love the things you can learn from the others. There are so many talented individuals who are willing and ready to teach/share. They are my inspiration and I want to become them!

On a Mission to Protect the Internet

Justina’s favourite Cloudflare products are firewall-related ones. The company’s primary care is for the customers and they want to make attack mitigation as easy as possible. As she puts it, “the fact that these protections are on multiple layers, like L7, L3/4, is very important, and I’m proud to be someone who can help our customers when they face certain attacks.”.

Cloudflare is constantly releasing new products to help build a better Internet, so product managers are always on top of tool updates to facilitate that. The company believes that it’s not only important to help customers from the product side, but it’s also as important to teach them how to help themselves so that they can fix their issues promptly without having to wait for an answer.

Company culture and Office vibes

According to Justina, one of the amazing things about Cloudflare is the unified company culture. As their SVP of Engineering, Usman, said in a recent meeting with the team, “Be helpful, look around for problems and help find solutions”.

Every Cloudflare office has its own little “flare”: London’s love of mince pies; Singapore’s super fun cultural richness in one location (they have four new years in one year, officially); and Lisbon’s forever love (and fight) for pastéis de nata.

Each office also has its own function or focus, so people working at Cloudflare get to meet very diverse individuals. For Justina, the things that she'd loved the most are learning from all of the engineers in London, picking up new customer service skills in Singapore and helping to build the new Lisbon office. She says that every time she goes to a different office, they have grown at least 50% in headcount compared to when she was last there. Talk about growth!

As a hiring manager, she also says that the company is mindful of diversity.

Working remote

Like everywhere else, remote work has become the current normal at Cloudflare. As someone who enjoyed being in the office, Justina says “all the countless times I just walked over to someone to ask a question, now all turned into a chat message; or the random coffee chat when we waited for our coffee to be done.”

Funnily enough, the EMEA CSUP team is working closer than before the pandemic. Previously, each office was somewhat in its own communication bubble, now it has turned into a collective conversation. This is great for getting to know colleagues during and beyond work hours.

What you need to know if you want to land a job at Cloudflare in Lisbon

For Cloudflare, growing the team is a continuous challenge, and Justina has never needed to do as many interviews as she has done in the Lisbon office. Although it’s a huge challenge for her, it’s also fun. Since the company is hiring aggressively despite the pandemic, their teams are eager to welcome anyone who’s ready to be part of Lisbon Cloudflare.

One of the things you can expect if you work at Cloudflare is for your manager to care and for your feedback to be heard. We know these are valuable things when considering where to work. So if you’re someone who’s willing to learn and is excited about their technologies, this call is for you. The company is expanding in different markets, so they’re looking for tech candidates who can speak multiple languages.

Currently, Cloudflare has over 25 open positions for their offices in Lisbon. Categories include Security Engineers, Full-Stack Developers, Data Scientists, and more.