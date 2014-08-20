The CloudFlare Story

1 min read

We are frequently asked by customers, media, friends and peers the story of how CloudFlare started. Next week, CloudFlare co-founders Matthew Prince, Michelle Zatlyn, and Lee Holloway will tell this story first hand at the Harvard Club of San Francisco's Founders Series.

The talk will be led by Professor Noam Wasserman, the award-winning Entrepreneurship Professor at HBS and author of the upcoming book The Founder's Dilemmas: Anticipating and Avoiding the Pitfalls That Can Sink a Startup. He will interview Matthew, Michelle and Lee on their experiences and lessons learned on starting CloudFlare.

Anyone is welcome to attend, so if you're in the Bay Area and are interested in hearing how CloudFlare came to be, we welcome you to join us! The talk will be taking place on Tuesday, March 27 at 6:30PM in SOMA (corner of Mission and Fremont). More info can be found here.

We hope to see you there!