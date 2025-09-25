Partnering to make full-stack fast: deploy PlanetScale databases directly from Workers

4 min read

We’re not burying the lede on this one: you can now connect Cloudflare Workers to your PlanetScale databases directly and ship full-stack applications backed by Postgres or MySQL.

We’ve teamed up with PlanetScale because we wanted to partner with a database provider that we could confidently recommend to our users: one that shares our obsession with performance, reliability and developer experience. These are all critical factors for any development team building a serious application.

Now, when connecting to PlanetScale databases, your connections are automatically configured for optimal performance with Hyperdrive , ensuring that you have the fastest access from your Workers to your databases, regardless of where your Workers are running.

Building full-stack

As Workers has matured into a full-stack platform, we’ve introduced more options to facilitate your connectivity to data. With Workers KV , we made it easy to store configuration and cache unstructured data on the edge. With D1 and Durable Objects , we made it possible to build multi-tenant apps with simple, isolated SQL databases. And with Hyperdrive, we made connecting to external databases fast and scalable from Workers.

Today, we’re introducing a new choice for building on Cloudflare: Postgres and MySQL PlanetScale databases, directly accessible from within the Cloudflare dashboard. Link your Cloudflare and PlanetScale accounts, stop manually copying API keys back-and-forth, and connect Workers to any of your PlanetScale databases (production or otherwise!).

Connect to a PlanetScale database — no figuring things out on your own

Postgres and MySQL are the most popular options for building applications, and with good reason. Many large companies have built and scaled on these databases, providing for a robust ecosystem (like Cloudflare!). And you may want to have access to the power, familiarity, and functionality that these databases provide.

Importantly, all of this builds on Hyperdrive , our distributed connection pooler and query caching infrastructure. Hyperdrive keeps connections to your databases warm to avoid incurring latency penalties for every new request, reduces the CPU load on your database by managing a connection pool, and can cache the results of your most frequent queries, removing load from your database altogether. Given that about 80% of queries for a typical transactional database are read-only, this can be substantial — we’ve observed this in reality!

No more copying credentials around

Starting today, you can connect to your PlanetScale databases from the Cloudflare dashboard in just a few clicks. Connecting is now secure by default with a one-click password rotation option, without needing to copy and manage credentials back and forth. A Hyperdrive configuration will be created for your PlanetScale database, providing you with the optimal setup to start building on Workers.

And the experience spans both Cloudflare and PlanetScale dashboards: you can also create and view attached Hyperdrive configurations for your databases from the PlanetScale dashboard.

By automatically integrating with Hyperdrive, your PlanetScale databases are optimally configured for access from Workers. When you connect your database via Hyperdrive, Hyperdrive’s Placement system automatically determines the location of the database and places its pool of database connections in Cloudflare data centers with the lowest possible latency.

When one of your Workers connects to your Hyperdrive configuration for your PlanetScale database, Hyperdrive will ensure the fastest access to your database by eliminating the unnecessary roundtrips included in a typical database connection setup. Hyperdrive will resolve connection setup within the Hyperdrive client and use existing connections from the pool to quickly serve your queries. Better yet, Hyperdrive allows you to cache your query results in case you need to scale for high-read workloads.

This is a peek under the hood of how Hyperdrive makes access to PlanetScale as fast as possible. We’ve previously blogged about Hyperdrive’s technical underpinnings — it’s worth a read. And with this integration with Hyperdrive, you can easily connect to your databases across different Workers applications or environments, without having to reconfigure your credentials. All in all, a perfect match.

Get started with PlanetScale and Workers

With this partnership, we’re making it trivially easy to build on Workers with PlanetScale. Want to build a new application on Workers that connects to your existing PlanetScale cluster? With just a few clicks, you can create a globally deployed app that can query your database, cache your hottest queries, and keep your database connections warmed for fast access from Workers.

Connect directly to your PlanetScale MySQL or Postgres databases from the Cloudflare dashboard, for optimal configuration with Hyperdrive.

To get started, you can:

Head to the Cloudflare dashboard and connect your PlanetScale account

… or head to PlanetScale and connect your Cloudflare account

… and then deploy a Worker