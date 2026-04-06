How we built Organizations to help enterprises manage Cloudflare at scale

5 min read

Cloudflare was designed to be simple to use for even the smallest customers, but it’s also critical that it scales to meet the needs of the largest enterprises. While smaller customers might work solo or in a small team, enterprises often have thousands of users making use of Cloudflare’s developer, security, and networking capabilities. This scale can add complexity, as these users represent multiple teams and job functions.

Enterprise customers often use multiple Cloudflare Accounts to segment their teams (allowing more autonomy and separation of roles), but this can cause a new set of problems for the administrators by fragmenting their controls.

That’s why today, we’re launching our new Organizations feature in beta — to provide a cohesive place for administrators to manage users, configurations, and view analytics across many Cloudflare Accounts.

Principle of least privilege

The principle of least privilege is one of the driving factors behind enterprises using multiple accounts. While Cloudflare’s role-based access control (RBAC) system now offers fine-grained permissions for many resources, it can be cumbersome to enumerate all the resources one by one. Instead, we see enterprises use multiple accounts, so each team’s resources are managed by that team alone. This allows organic growth within the account: they can add new resources as needed, without giving Administrative control too widely.

While multiple accounts are great at limiting permissions for most of the users within an organization, they complicate things for the administrators, as the administrators need to be added to every account and given the appropriate permissions to handle tasks like reporting or setting policies. This situation is fragile, as other administrators could remove them.

Organizations

We designed Cloudflare Organizations with these scenarios in mind. Organizations adds a new layer to the hierarchy so that administrators can manage a collection of accounts together. Organizations is built on top of the Tenant system, which we created to support the needs of Cloudflare’s partner ecosystem. This provides a strong foundation for the many new features we’ve built with enterprises in mind.

Features

Account list

The account list is at the core of the organization. This is a flat list of all the accounts that have been onboarded to the organization. “Org Super Administrator” is a new user role that is managed at the organization level; users with this role can add more accounts to the list as long as they are a Super Administrator of the account as well.

Org Super Administrators

Org Super Administrators have Super Administrator permissions to every account in the organization. They do not require a membership in any of the child accounts and will not be listed in the account level UI. Org Super Administrator is the first of many roles we anticipate adding at the organization layer over the course of the year.

This feature was the culmination of a major innersource development project that we ran within the organization to remove legacy codepaths and consolidate every authorization check on our domain-scoped roles system . We added almost 133,000 lines of new code and removed about 32,000 lines of old code in support of this, making it one of the largest changes to our permissions system ever. This foundational improvement will make it easier to deliver additional roles in the future, both at the organization and account levels. We also made a 27% performance improvement in how we check permissions on enumeration calls like /accounts or /zones, which previously struggled with users that have access to thousands of accounts.

Analytics

Org super administrators can view a roll-up dashboard complete with analytics about their HTTP traffic from across all accounts and zones. HTTP traffic analytics is the first of many analytics dashboards that we expect to deliver over the course of the year as we add this feature for more products.

Shared configurations

Managing shared policies across your organization allows one team to centrally manage features like WAF (Web Application Firewall) or Gateway policies. Org Super Administrators will have the ability to share a policy set from one account to the rest of the accounts within the organization. That means any users in the source account with permission to manage those configurations can update the policy sets. So security analysts can update WAF rules for an entire enterprise centrally, without needing to be org administrators or administrators of other accounts in the organization.

Roadmap

We’ve limited the initial launch of Organizations only to enterprise customers, but will be expanding it to all customers in the coming months starting with pay-as-you-go customers. We’ll be working to extend this to our partner ecosystem too, but have a number of special scenarios we need to address for them before we do.

There’s a lot more on the roadmap in this space. Keep an eye on the changelog for capabilities coming soon:

Organization-level audit logs

Organization-level billing reports

More organization-level analytics reports

Additional organization user roles

Self-serve account creation

A security-first rollout

Organizations is rolling out in public beta over the next several days to enterprise customers. In introducing Organizations, our own key requirements are that we do not elevate privilege for any users, and that customers create just one organization each. To deliver on those requirements, we elected not to do a backfill and create organizations on your behalf, and are instead using a self-serve invitation process.

If you are a Super Administrator of an enterprise account, and nobody else has created an organization for your company, then you will see an invitation to create an organization in your Cloudflare dashboard. Once you have created an organization, you can add accounts to the organization if you are a super administrator of that account as well.

If another user in your company has already claimed the organization, then they can either invite you as an Org Super Administrator so that you can add your accounts to the organization, or you can invite them as a Super Administrator of your account, so they can add your account to the organization. This process ensures that no user ever gets permission to a Cloudflare account where a Super Administrator was not involved in approving it. Cloudflare support will not be making configuration changes on behalf of customers, so plan to work with other administrators to complete your internal rollout of Organizations.

Get started

If you’re a Super Administrator of an enterprise account, claim your company’s organization now. There is no additional fee for using Organizations. You can find more details on how to get started in the Dashboard under the new Organizations tab, or at our developer docs .