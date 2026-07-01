Announcing the Monetization Gateway: charge for any resource behind Cloudflare via x402

7 min read

Today, we are announcing the Cloudflare Monetization Gateway, an engine that will give Cloudflare customers the ability to charge for any asset protected by Cloudflare: web pages, datasets, APIs, or MCP tools.

It will provide a single control plane to manage payment policies and access controls across your applications, while also protecting your origin from high payment volumes by handling payment verification and enforcement at the edge. At launch, payments will settle in stablecoins over x402 , the open protocol we are building with a coalition of more than 25 industry leaders via the x402 Foundation .

The evolving business model of the web

For 30 years, the web has run on a simple economic bargain: trading content for human attention. That attention has been monetized through advertising, subscriptions, and e-commerce. This bargain funded the Internet as we know it.

But as agents become the dominant Internet users, the model is breaking. An agent does not look at ads or need to maintain a monthly subscription to all the tools it wants to access. It reads a page or consumes a data feed once, takes what it needs, and moves on. Across the web, AI crawlers already request content anywhere from a hundred to tens of thousands of times for every visitor they send back .

This reality demands a new model: usage-based pricing for everything. If attention and e-commerce are moving from websites to AI harnesses and AI-written software, then agents should pay for the inputs they need — training data, inference content, developer tooling, and API usage. The natural unit of payment for software is the request, the token, or the outcome, not the seat or the month. A few examples of what that could look like:

A few cents per web search, billed per call

\$0.001 base fee plus a \$0.01 per MB charge for an upload endpoint

\$0.99 per resolved support escalation, paid only when the work succeeds

This is the same shift behind paying creators when an answer engine uses their content — a fair exchange of value whenever content or a resource is used, priced on neutral rails built for the purpose. People often envision an agent buying high-priced assets like web domains, but most of what an agent pays for sits upstream of any checkout, and is priced far lower.

Some of the Internet already works this way. Cloud and APIs have been sold by the call and by the hour for years, but only to a known buyer: a user signs up, they are issued an API key, and they incur usage-based metered billing. Content mostly skipped payment and ran on advertising instead. These business models have never been able to serve unverified buyers for sub-cent transactions because the payment rails cost too much and took too long to settle. Below a certain price, collecting the payment cost more than the payment was worth.

Historically, usage-based billing was difficult to implement. Businesses needed to effectively become payments companies, running their own accounting to track internal usage in a robust and auditable way. Tracking this usage required significant overhauls of backend systems. Many instead chose per-seat pricing because it is simpler and frequently more profitable.

Agents flip this dynamic. A single agent can do the work of an entire team around the clock, making a flat one-time fee disconnected from actual consumption. At the same time, an agent can make thousands of micropayments without friction, while asking a person to approve each payment would be impossibly burdensome. Usage-based price points are where agents live and where stablecoin-based micropayments shine. That's because stablecoins (such as Open USD and USDC ) allow buyers to transfer tiny sums across the Internet, incurring negligible fees and settling in less than a second. This is not feasible with other payment rails today.

Here’s where we can help. Cloudflare has spent years building usage-based accounting for our own billing systems and for our customers’ analytics. We can dramatically simplify the implementation of usage-based billing for web-based assets thanks to our position as a proxy layer between buyers and sellers. As shown below, with Cloudflare supporting usage-based billing, the evidence of payment can move into the request itself, and the payment validation and the request paths merge.

And here’s the benefit to you: the metering, the payment exchange, and the settlement move off your origin. What stays with you is what matters — your rules, your prices, and your revenue. You will not need to onboard the buyer or stand up a billing system. You will write a rule and agentic buyers will pay for what they use.

A refresher on x402

Last year on Content Independence Day , we gave site owners one-click control over which AI crawlers could reach their content, and with Pay Per Crawl we let them charge crawlers for it. The Monetization Gateway is the next step: instead of only charging crawlers for content, you will be able to charge any caller for any resource, from an API to data to an MCP tool call, and you will not have to build the payment machinery yourself.

x402 is an open protocol that makes it possible to pay over HTTP, named for the 402 status code it finally puts to use. The x402 exchange is simple: a client requests a payment-gated resource. Instead of serving it, the server responds with 402 Payment Required and a small payload that states the price, the accepted asset, and where to pay. The client pays and repeats the request with proof of payment attached. A facilitator verifies, and the server returns the resource. It all happens inside ordinary HTTP requests and responses, with no redirect to a checkout page and no separate payment API to call. Settlement happens peer-to-peer, so any funds that a buyer sends to a seller are directly deposited to the seller’s wallet. We are designing the Monetization Gateway to keep payment overhead low and are aiming for sub-second payment settlement.

x402 Payment Flow: AI Agent ↔ APIServer ↔ Blockchain, Source: x402 Readme on GitHub

Two properties make x402 a good fit for machine payments. The payment amounts can be small, down to fractions of a cent, because the protocol adds almost no overhead. And the buyer needs no account with the seller, because the payment itself is the credential. x402 is rail agnostic, but it is a natural fit for stablecoins, which can settle in under a second for a fraction of a cent with zero chargebacks.

What the Monetization Gateway does

The Monetization Gateway will provide a flexible payment rules API that will allow you to express exactly when you want a caller to pay to access your digital resources.

Here’s how it will work. Tokens, APIs, MCP tool calls, and data already flow through that path. You will decide, as precisely as you want, which of that traffic has to pay. And you will be able to enforce your decisions by writing expressions, similar to expressions that you already write for other Cloudflare rules, in a simple, dedicated product API. The Monetization Gateway will scale with Cloudflare’s global network across 330+ cities, which means that the x402 handshake will occur in close proximity to your buyer. This will reduce request latency and protect your origin.

A few examples of planned capabilities:

Charge for specific REST verbs: Require payment on calls to a specific route, for example $0.01 for every GET or POST request to /api/premium/*.

Variable pricing: Charge variable amounts for tasks of varying complexity, for example, image generation might charge any amount up to $2, depending on the compute used.

Charge only unauthenticated callers: Intercept HTTP 401 "Unauthorized" responses from your origin and return 402 "Payment Required" instead with pricing and payment instructions.

When a request matches, the Monetization Gateway will verify payment before letting it through. You will be able to set these rules in the dashboard, or manage them as code through the Cloudflare API and Terraform, so a paid endpoint is just another part of your infrastructure config.

The Monetization Gateway will initially allow users to require buyers to pay for services and resources in stablecoins. Sellers will be able to use the stablecoins they accumulate for their own transactions or redeem the stablecoins for equivalent fiat currency in their bank account. Using the Monetization Gateway offers a way to increase the addressable market for your products. With the Gateway, agents can request your resource, be told the price, pay, and get the response. No signup, no API key, no prior relationship required. You will decide how much you need to know about that buyer, and you will have the flexibility to require agents to authenticate with Web Bot Auth and apply usage-based pricing against accounts they already hold.

Where we see this going

The Monetization Gateway will turn the request into a payment and give Cloudflare customers new revenue opportunities, but where this goes is far bigger.

An agent is software that acts autonomously on a user’s behalf, and agents are starting to act on their own. Soon they will carry wallets and buy what they need without a person in the loop: a dataset, an API call, a tool, a block of compute. Some of those resources will be free, and some will require proof of who the agent is and who it acts for, through verified agent identity. Many will require both an identity and a payment, and Cloudflare is one of the few places that will be able to settle all of it inside a single request, by verifying the agent, applying the rule, and checking the payment before the origin ever sees the call. The agent becomes the primary buyer on the Internet, and the request becomes the transaction.

There is an enormous amount of value moving across the Internet today that goes unmonetized or undermonetized, not because no one would pay for it, but because the tools to charge for it have never existed. Every useful API call, every answer, every tool invocation an agent makes has value, and almost none of it is paid for today. That is the opportunity in front of us, and it is what the Monetization Gateway will unlock.

This is what we are building toward: an agent-first Internet with Internet-scale settlement built in. Where the people who make something worth paying for get paid by the software that uses it, automatically. And where the smallest new API can reach the same buyers, on the same terms, as the largest company on the web, and the independent creator is paid by the large language models that use their work. That is the next business model of the Internet, and we are building to power it.

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