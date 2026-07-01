Unmasking the crawls with Attribution Business Insights

6 min read

Original content is the lifeblood of conversations and curiosities. Imagine a world without it: we could find a thousand ways to regurgitate the same material that’s already been created, but we would witness the decline of fresh ideas and arguments.

Website owners fuel the ecosystem of ideas, news, and interesting tidbits, but they face the increasingly complex challenge of managing traffic to their websites and being paid for their content. While some bot traffic is clearly malicious, it isn’t always obvious when a particular AI crawler is helping or harming your business. To answer this, site owners need granular, reliable data to differentiate between traffic that provides value, and traffic that strains resources while eroding the foundation of their business model: actual humans consuming their content.

At Cloudflare, we hold a core belief: website owners have the right to control access to their content . We want to help website owners maintain their high-quality content and regulate AI traffic.

To provide much-needed clarity and help website owners take control, we’re excited to announce the new Attribution Business Insights dashboard — designed with business decision-makers and publishers in mind.

The new economics of the Internet

For decades, the business model of the Internet relied on a straightforward, unspoken agreement: website owners allowed search engines to crawl their content and, in return, search engines sent readers back to their pages. This symbiotic relationship, where traditional search engines operated with a balanced "crawl-to-referral" ratio, generated the pageviews needed to sustain advertising, affiliate revenue, and subscriptions. Search index crawlers would scan your content a couple of times for each referral sent, so making your website available to crawlers had a clear pipeline to additional revenue. We can think of this as the SEO (Search Engine Optimization) era.

Today, the explosive rise of AI crawlers and agents has broken this contract, plunging the digital publishing industry into an unprecedented crisis. The Internet is risking a transition into a "zero-click" ecosystem where AI chatbots scrape original content to synthesize instant answers — completely bypassing the original sources. We’ve already seen a marked shift from the SEO-only world into an AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) world, and now conversations around GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) are taking center stage.

The imbalance of this new reality is made clear by the crawl-to-referral ratios we see across the Internet today. While traditional search engines had a more balanced ratio of crawls to legitimate visitors referred, major AI crawlers operate on a drastically different, extractive scale. Bots from leading AI companies have been observed with a range of crawl-to-referral ratios: we noted ratios of 118:1 up to nearly 50,000:1 around the time of our Content Independence Day in 2025 . In other words, an AI crawler might have crawled your premium content tens of thousands of times just to send back a single visitor. This ratio is fundamentally unfair.

For publishers, this creates a double hit: first, they’re losing out on the crucial referral traffic, ad impressions, and direct audience relationships that fund content creation and journalism. Second, they’re forced to bear the rising infrastructure costs of hosting and serving content to automated bots that offer no commercial value in return. The era in which it makes sense to allow all crawlers in the hopes of being discovered is over.

Introducing Attribution Business Insights

We want website owners to have the facts — the cold, hard numbers to understand which bots are helping their business and which bots are harming it. We also want to make this analysis easier than ever, which is why we’ve designed Attribution Business Insights to cut the noise, focusing on the details that our customers have told us are most important.

Today, the Attribution Business Insights dashboard is available to all Cloudflare Bot Management customers. The new dashboard is designed to deliver a targeted view of bot traffic flowing to your website; unlike traditional analytics tools that may require extensive manual filtering, this dashboard provides you with key insights right away.

We set out to answer the most pressing questions for site owners today: How should you think about AI traffic on your websites? What is the value of different audiences — including humans, non-AI bots, and AI bots? And most importantly, what is your data being used for?

The new Attribution Business Insights dashboard view, which includes insights about bot traffic overall, a site-wide crawl-to-referral ratio, and the distribution of AI bot traffic vs. organic traffic.

To answer these questions, the dashboard displays a powerful array of data and insights:

Bot traffic to content pages: View your overall bot vs. human traffic, as well as the volume of all bots successfully accessing content.

Crawl-to-referral ratios: See your site-wide crawl-to-referral ratio on the scale of 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days. You can also see crawl-to-referral ratios per bot operator (per company that owns one or more bots).

Top bots breakdown: A list of top bots by volume, including their country of origin, bandwidth they take up on your website, and whether you’re currently blocking or allowing them.

Updated classification based on crawler behavior: We go beyond a generic label of “AI Crawler” by classifying crawlers with our updated taxonomy, whether it’s Training (i.e., training the next version of an LLM chatbot ), Search (i.e., refreshing databases for Retrieval-Augmented Generation ), or Agent (i.e., used in agentic interaction to return answers to an end user).

From data to business strategy

You shouldn’t have to be a security expert to understand how AI crawlers affect your business. If website owners want to spend just a few minutes ingesting the high-level insights, they can walk away with a clear temperature check of the effectiveness of their content security policy.

For those who want to do a little more digging to understand how AI companies are making use of their content — or collect information to guide how they want their relationships with AI companies to develop — we show a more granular view organized by bot operator.

Breakdown of bot activity on a website, with important details for each bot such as type, crawl-to-referral ratio, and current action.

By having a consolidated view of companies seeking to access content on your website, you can develop a better baseline of crawler activity. We want this data to equip our customers to step into any business conversation with the facts on their side. Tell Company1 that their crawl volume is twenty times that of Company4’s, and that Company4 is already compensating you for content. Revisit the way that Company2 licenses your content based on their recent activity. This new dashboard propels business conversations to move forward.

How does this new layer of visibility tie into the existing tools you have to protect your website from abuse? In line with other features of Bot Management , the action step still happens in Security rules. To avoid adding noise to the control plane, Attribution Business Insights is intended to be a hub for thoughtful, filtered analytics, rather than another place to take action. This dashboard serves as a central source of information, allowing you to investigate before then taking an action in the same rule engine that governs other abuse mitigations. We also want to be loud and clear about inviting business decision-makers into this dashboard, acknowledging that conversations around AI traffic have a wider set of stakeholders than only security-specialized users.

What’s next

The Attribution Business Insights dashboard is the next critical step in providing website owners with the transparency and control they need to manage evolving AI bot threats, and more broadly, shape the new dynamics of the Internet. We’re already investigating the next iteration with close publishing partners to create a visibility plane that covers security from the perspective of the website owner with valuable, original content to share.

A sneak preview below includes a new view to dissect crawler activity per-article to reveal the appetite that AI companies have for different pieces of content, different campaigns, and so on.

Breakdown of most popular articles, according to traffic volume. Shows key metrics such as AI bot traffic vs. other bot traffic vs. human traffic, both direct and from a referral.