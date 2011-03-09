Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Meet the (Sometimes Goofy) CloudFlare Team

03/09/2011

1 min read

CloudFlare launched to the public at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference on September 27, 2010. We were named the Most Innovative Company at the conference and came in second in the overall competition. Recently we were invited by TechCrunch to write an update on what's happened since
our launch.

As part of that, the team decided to put together a spoof video of a typical day in the CloudFlare office. While we're serious about web performance and security, we can have fun too! If you're interested in joining our team, check out the open positions we're currently looking to fill.

