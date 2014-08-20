Everything Starts Somewhere

3 min read

This evening, as I went to get some pictures off my camera, I came across these photos from almost a year ago I don't remember taking. They're from the early days of CloudFlare. In the next few weeks we'll welcome our 20th employee. We peak at over 12,000 page views a second -- which is almost incomprehensible. Back when these pictures were taken, we struggled to get our first 100 websites to sign up. Today, we get more than that in an hour.

CloudFlare launched on September 27, 2010 with eight employees and no idea how the world would react to us. The team members who started before we were public took a flying leap on a vision that we could make the entire web faster and safer. Turns out we could. Today, we joke that, had we known what we were getting into, we never would have headed down this path. Yet, tens of thousands of websites, and hundreds of billions of page views later, we still are delivering a product our users still describe as "magic."

I could never have done any of it without the seven other people in the photographs below:

Lee:



Michelle:



Matthieu:



Ian:



Chris:



Sri:



Damon:



Me:



Today we look for the same passion and vision from every new employee we hire, but it's easier to prove to them we can deliver on what we say we're going to do. You have the vision? Seem like somewhere you'd like to work? Drop us a line.