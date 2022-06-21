Cloudflare recognized by Microsoft as a Security Software Innovator

4 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, Deutsch, Français, Español and 日本語.

Recently, Microsoft announced the winners for the 2022 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, a prestigious classification in the Microsoft partner community. We are honored to announce that Cloudflare has won the Security Software Innovator award. This award recognized Cloudflare's innovative approach to Zero Trust and Security solutions. Our transformative technology in collaboration with Microsoft provides world-class joint solutions for our mutual customers.

Microsoft Security Excellence Awards

The third annual Microsoft Security awards celebrated finalists in 10 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity. Microsoft unveiled the winners of the Microsoft Security Partner Awards, voted on by a group of industry veterans, on June 6, 2022.

Through this award, Microsoft recognizes Cloudflare’s approach to constantly deliver the most innovative solutions for joint customers. Together with Microsoft, we have supported thousands of customers including many of the largest Fortune 500 companies on their Zero Trust journey, enabling customers to simply and easily support their security needs with faster performance.

Cloudflare has built deep integrations with Microsoft to help organizations take the next step in their Zero Trust journey. These integrations empower organizations to make customer implementations operationally efficient while delivering a seamless user experience. Currently, all our mutual customers benefit from several integrations across Microsoft 365 and Azure to secure web applications and safeguard employees with identity and device protections. Working with Microsoft has been critical in helping our customers on their Zero Trust journey. It is a complex undertaking that Cloudflare has been simplifying through our extremely easy to adopt product portfolio such as Cloudflare One via a single pane of glass.

We want to thank Microsoft for its continued collaboration with Cloudflare. We are committed to serving our joint customers as we expand our integrations across Microsoft’s suite of products and continuously innovate against the latest threats.

“Partners are critical to solving customers’ constantly evolving security challenges and threat landscape. The close collaboration and deep integrations between Cloudflare and Microsoft ensure our joint customers are equipped with innovative technologies that are seamlessly integrated to address their security challenges. We are pleased to recognize Cloudflare with the Security Software Innovator Award at this year's Microsoft Security Excellence Awards.”

– Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management, Business Development at Microsoft.

Not only a must-have – Zero Trust requires constant innovation

Perimeter based security models are breaking under pressure

The rapid transition to remote work and the rise of SaaS applications has disrupted how businesses need to think about protecting their networks. Organizations historically protected their sensitive applications and networks by building a “castle-and-moat”, piecing together disparate point solutions for each defensive layer.

Comprehensive solutions require a layered defensive architecture for Internet security (DNS and HTTPS filtering), endpoint and data protection (Remote Browser Isolation and Data-Loss Prevention) as well as SaaS app security (CASB) and connecting users both in-and-away from the office via private network connections. This model is difficult to implement and manage, and doesn’t scale in the modern workplace with users and applications residing everywhere that is connected to the Internet.

Why Zero Trust is a must-have:

Apps can now live anywhere on-prem, cloud or SaaS Employees can access those resources from anywhere Attacks are getting more sophisticated constantly Internet is the new ‘Office’ away from ‘Castle-Moat’ model

Current world of how applications are deployed and accessed

Cloudflare One protects any application or network for users everywhere by running our full suite of product across our global network present in more than 270 cities around the world:

Protect any self-hosted or SaaS application with Access .

. Inspect and protect Internet access with Gateway .

. Isolate sensitive applications and high-risk browsing with Browser Isolation .

. Protection from data-loss with CASB and DLP controls.

Finally, any device, office or network can be protected by Cloudflare One by connecting to our closest point of presence via our Roaming Agent (WARP) or via tunneled or direct connectivity.

Our current integrations with Microsoft within the context of a request flow

Looking forward to continuing this journey as the world around us changes constantly

This is the first year that Microsoft has a Software Security Innovator award category, and we’re extremely proud to have won. Cloudflare is committed to strive and deliver next generation innovative Zero Trust solutions to our customers. If you are interested in our Cloudflare One suite, please reach out. Also, if you are interested in partnering with our Zero Trust solutions, fill out the form here.