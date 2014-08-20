Get Started Free|Contact Sales

CloudFlare Meetup - Monetizing Your Sites: Your Questions. Answered.

05/10/2012

1 min read

As a publisher, boosting revenue is often top of mind. Join us for a meet up in San Francisco on Thursday, May 31.

Site monetization experts from VigLink, SayMedia and CloudFlare will be on hand to discuss the best practices for monetizing your site. They will share tips on how to boost revenue through advertising and affiliate programs, and share common pitfalls to avoid. It will be a lively and informative evening.

The event opens at 7:00pm at our office in SOMA at 3rd and Townsend. Sign up here

Monetizing Your Site: Your Questions. Answered
Thursday, May 31, 2012
Doors open at 6:30pm, Panel starts at 7:00pm
CloudFlare Office - 665 3rd Street, Suite 207 (SOMA)

Do you have a meetup suggestion? Would you like to host a meetup of your own at the CloudFlare office? Let us know by commenting below or sending an email to [email protected].

We hope to see you on May 31!

