CloudFlare at Parallels Summit

02/08/2012

1 min read

CloudFlare is going to be at the Parallels Summit in Orlando next week, February 14-16. We are offering complimentary limousine transfers from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to the Gaylord Palms Resort. Ride in style and reserve your spot today!

CloudFlare co-founders Matthew Prince and Michelle Zatlyn will both be giving presentations during Parallels Summit. Matthew is speaking on Thursday at 4:45pm and Michelle is speaking on Wednesday at 3:30pm.

Be sure to stop by our exhibit booth (#311) to introduce yourself and get a CloudFlare tshirt. We are looking forward to seeing current partners and potential new partners during the event!

