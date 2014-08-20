Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Cloud-o-ween

10/31/2013

1 min read

Over the weekend, I happened by a pumpkin carving contest in Monterey. One of the winning pumpkins was a low-relief scene of a pirate ship. The hull was created by carving the pumpkin in the traditional way. To make the sails, some of the pumpkin skin was cut away giving them a translucent effect. Looking at this, I thought to myself, “Hey, that would be really cool do with the CloudFlare logo.” So I did.

As CloudFlare’s legal counsel, I spend a good deal of my time protecting the trademarks. Since our launch in 2010, the CloudFlare brand has come to stand for something more than just our products and services. The CloudFlare brand is an important symbol of our company’s efforts to build a better Internet. That mission is why I decided to carve my jack-o’-lantern with the CloudFlare logo.

CloudFlare has protected many websites from threats and specters. A quick glance at some of our customers reveals that we have protected 215 websites with the word Halloween from spooky, spooky vampires, trolls, and other demons. We’ve also had 49 ‘scary’ websites, 15 goblins, 10 ghouls, 577 ghosts, 18 spooky, 49 scary, 25 haunted, and 2 trick or treat, but no jack-o’-lanterns.

If you’re the kind of person who can take pride in not just warding off bad spirits but also addressing the serious challenges of building a better Internet, join our team. CloudFlare is hiring.

Wishing you a safe and happy halloween!

HalloweenHolidaysCloudflare History

Kenneth R. Carter|@carterkr
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

