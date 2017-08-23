App Highlight: Trebble

1 min read

Earlier this month, Armel Beaudry Kembe spoke at the Ottawa JS meetup to introduce his experience in developing his app Trebble.fm on the new Cloudflare App platform.

Trebble.fm is a music-sharing platform that gives users the power to curate their own radio and share it with the world, even allowing users to add a personal touch by recording Capsules, which are brief audio recordings that play between songs. Trebble's Cloudflare application makes it easy to embed your Trebble radio station directly on your website. In one click, your visitors can enjoy music handpicked by you and listen to your Capsules without leaving your site.

