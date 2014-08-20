Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

App a Day #2 - Apture Keeps Readers Glued to Your Pages

06/01/2011

1 min read

EDIT: Apture was a previous app partner, but is not currently participating in the Cloudflare Apps program. The link to the app has been removed from the end of the post.

App a Day #2 - Apture Keeps Readers Glued to Your Pages

CloudFlare is excited to introduce App #2: Apture Highlights, which is now available in CloudFlare Apps. Apture automatically adds contextual search to your website, which means that your visitors stay more engaged with your content since they have the tools to search and share without leaving your page. Apture gives your readers the power to search the web for rich content from Google, Wikipedia, Amazon, Flickr, YouTube and others all through your site. The result is that on average, Apture increases user engagement by 2 to 3 times.


Apture is a free App available through CloudFlare's easy integration.

App a Day #2 - Apture Keeps Readers Glued to Your Pages

By simply selecting "ON", Apture will automatically integrate on the pages of your site.

Visit the Apture page [link removed] now to keep your users engaged on your site!

Excited for what's coming next? Stay tuned for tomorrow's app: analytics solutions made even easier by CloudFlare.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare AppsCustomers

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

June 23, 2023 1:00 PM

How we scaled and protected Eurovision 2023 voting with Pages and Turnstile

More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application based.io, built by once.net using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile...

Speed Week, Cloudflare Pages, Turnstile, Customers, Customer Success, DNS, Speed, Reliability 