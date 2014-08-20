Taking Cloudflare to the Next Level

1 min read

As many of you know, we have been working on Cloudflare for several months. We are excited to announce that today we closed our Series A financing from Venrock and UV Partners (now called Pelion Ventures). We believe outside investment from professionals will help us build the best service possible for our users. With the financing, we will hire additional rock-star engineers and get our private beta up and running. We will be inviting members of Project Honey Pot in waves to the Cloudflare private beta. If you want a beta invitation code, you can request one here: https://www.cloudflare.com/request-invite.html

Here is a photo taken on finance closing day from Carmel, CA. Matthew, Lee & I met for lunch in Carmel to start the product planning process (and to celebrate)!