CloudFlare's Singapore Data Center Now Online

1 min read

The Merlion is a symbol of Singapore. The fish with a head of a lion guards the port of Singapore as a gateway to south Asia. We're excited to announce that CloudFlare now joins the Merlion in protecting the region. Late last night we turned on our Singapore data center. Traffic is already flowing through the new facility, and we're working with upstream network providers in order to optimize the configuration in order to ensure the whole region will see a performance benefit.

Singapore is CloudFlare's 12th data center joining Hong Kong, Tokyo, Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Ashburn, Amsterdam, Paris, and Frankfurt. In the next few months we're adding London and Miami. After those 14 facilities -- which constitute the primary exchange points of the Internet -- CloudFlare will be within a few hops of virtually every Internet user. After that, we'll look to further decrease latency to under-performing areas. This summer we are taking a close look at the traffic patterns on our network and planning ways to further expand. Our formula for picking locations is simple: the more traffic we get from a particular region, the more likely it is we'll put a data center there.

Exciting times! If you've worked at serious scale and are interested in helping us build our global network, check out our careers page. We're definitely hiring!