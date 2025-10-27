3 min read

The Cloudflare Research team spends our time investigating how we can apply new technologies to continue to help build a better Internet. We don’t just write papers – we put ideas into practice, and test our hypotheses in real time.

Our work is deeply collaborative by nature, working closely with academia, standards bodies like the IETF , the open-source community, and our own product and engineering teams. We believe in doing this research in the open so that others can learn from it, give us feedback, and work with us to make the next version of the Internet even better. That’s why this week we’re publishing a series of posts to make more of our research public – research that we think will help push forward a more measurable, resilient, and transparent Internet.

Internet Measurement will be one of the week’s major themes because our posts here coincide with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM)’s annual Internet Measurement Conference , a venue for new work that measures and analyzes the behavior, performance, and evolution of the Internet and networked systems. Internet measurement is hard to get right, so we’re taking the opportunity to dive deeper into some of the foundational concepts and products that define how we do measurement at Cloudflare scale.

Each day this week we share new stories from our Research team and friends in our engineering groups elsewhere at Cloudflare. We will dive deep into Internet measurement data, establish new frameworks for Internet resilience, discuss cryptographic protocols for an increasingly automated web, and explore new advances in networking technologies.

We’re excited to showcase this work, so stay tuned this week for the posts to follow. Want a preview of what to expect? Read on for an outline of what we will cover this week.

An ode to Internet measurement

We’ll start the week with a foundational look at what Internet measurement actually consists of, explaining the jargon behind the science and some of the fundamental tradeoffs one has to make when trying to do measurement well. A former Cloudflare intern will share how working with Cloudflare-scale data completely changed his perspective on detecting connection tampering. We’ll also dig into how Cloudflare Radar has evolved in the past few years, and take a deeper look at how our Internet speed test works!

A better Internet is a more resilient Internet

Something that we take for granted, but notice when it fails: a network's ability not just to stay online, but to withstand, adapt to, and rapidly recover from breakdowns – otherwise known as Internet Resilience. There are many factors that can cause Internet disruption, from cyberattack to natural disaster to government-directed shutdowns. We’ll go deeper into these disruptions in our quarterly Internet Disruption Summary, which details the length and impact of each outage as observed from Cloudflare’s network.

It’s easy to say Internet Resilience is the goal, but it can be harder to define what that actually means. In our blog “A Framework for Internet Resilience,” we do exactly that – establish a framework for how governments, infrastructure providers, and researchers can assess how resilient their infrastructure is, from first principles.

A resilient Internet is also immune to quantum compromise. Much has happened since we published our highly cited State of the Post-Quantum Internet , so we’ll share an updated view of progress of post-quantum deployment over the past year, as well as a deep dive into Merkle Tree Certificates, an experimental design with Chrome to make post-quantum certificates deployable at scale.

A transparent look into Cloudflare’s network

Cloudflare sees millions of connections and IP addresses per second – and characterizing them at scale isn’t easy. We’ll take a deeper look at what a connection actually means at Cloudflare: what server-side characteristics we observe and measure across our network, and what they tell us about the size and flow of data through the Internet.

Many products at Cloudflare aren’t possible without pushing the limits of network hardware and software to deliver improved performance, increased efficiency, or novel capabilities. That’s why we’re sharing a deep dive into how we bend the limits of our Linux networking stack to be economical with addressing space while maintaining performance.

All of this theory has real-world applications we’ll dive into: from detecting shared IP space (CGNAT), to defending against DDoS attacks, to improving the efficiency of our cache.

Cryptographic protocols for an agentic web

The rise of AI agents and AI crawlers is a turning point for infrastructure providers. For instance, traffic from many users is condensed into a few beefy datacenters, and request patterns appear to be more automated as LLMs orchestrate web browsers. Measuring the impact of this shift has become an interesting and complex problem.

This week, we’ll dive into how honest agents and website operators can work together to stay safe, private, and resilient. We’ll discuss new work being done in the IETF that builds upon Web Bot Auth – a protocol that allows automated HTTP clients like bots and agents to identify themselves to the rest of the Internet. In addition, in order to empower honest users, we’ll propose new cryptographic protocols that allow them through while protecting websites from DDoS, fraud, or scraping attacks. We will present real-world deployment considerations, as well as mechanisms to future-proof them in the face of the imminent post-quantum transition.

Get your reading glasses on

Expect blog posts this week that push the boundaries of emerging research in their respective fields, establish new frameworks and ideas, and bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world applications. We couldn’t be more excited to share them with you!